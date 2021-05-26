Save the date: June visits calendar 5.0

Ohio State recruits across the country as well as any program in college football. But the Buckeyes are going international with their latest offer. On Monday at the Scarlet and Gray's one-day recruiting camp, Ohio State hosted a number of prospects from Europe as part of the scouting service Premier Players International, whose mission is to build a bridge between the undervalued market of international American Football players and major college football programs across the country and is currently touring the United States. Along with players such as four-star defensive lineman Hero Kanu and 2023 offensive tackle Lucas Simmons was 2023 Swedish tight end Theodor Melin Ohrstrom. Following his workout where he caught passes from various quarterbacks at the camp, Ohrstrom received a scholarship offer from the Buckeyes.