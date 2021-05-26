Save the date: June visits calendar 5.0
The prolonged NCAA recruiting dead period, which began way back in March of 2020, expires when May ends. That means beginning June 1, football prospects from across the country once again will be able to take unofficial and official visits to college campuses. At Auburn, it should be a busy time, so here's a cheat sheet that includes a list of known scheduled visits for June. There surely will be many more names added to this list below in the coming days and weeks, but this will serve as a good starting point for you.247sports.com