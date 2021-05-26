Christopher John Rogers x Target just dropped and Fashion TikTok Can’t Get Enough
Christopher John Rogers dresses have dropped at Target in a limited-edition collaboration with the retailer as part of the second installment of its Designer Dress Capsule. Last year's inaugural launch featured an all-female lineup of designers: Cushnie, Lisa Marie Fernandez, and LoveShackFancy. This year, CJR was tapped to design for the retailer among fellow contemporary womenswear designers ALEXIS and RIXO in a spring collection of statement dresses, which dropped in-stores and online on May 16th.