Cover picture for the articleTHE BOX OFFICE IS CURRENTLY CLOSED. Tickets are available ONLINE ONLY. The most talked-about album of 2021 will be brought to life across the U.S. this fall as St. Vincent takes Daddy’s Home on the road for an extensive American tour. In addition to already announced, highly anticipated appearances, St. Vincent will visit more than 20 cities, including a stop at Vina Robles Amphitheatre on September 22 with very special guest Spoon. Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 3 at 10:00 AM via Ticketmaster.com.

MusicKansas City Star

Album reviews: St. Vincent, Tom Jones, Jen Shyu & Jade Tongue

Every St. Vincent album comes with a fresh concept and persona. On 2014′s "St. Vincent," singer and shape-shifter Annie Clark was a "near future cult leader." On 2017′s "Masseduction," she was "like a dominatrix at a mental institution," pealing off wicked guitar solos while done up in latex and high heels.
MusicNME

St. Vincent says she would “probably be dead” without music

St. Vincent has said that she would “probably be dead” without music. In a new interview with the BBC, the artist, AKA Annie Clark, was asked how her life would’ve been different had she not been making music now. “I’d probably be dead,” Clark said, adding: “Dead literally or dead...
MusicA.V. Club

St. Vincent saunters into the past with the rakish tales of Daddy’s Home

There’s a self-conscious artifice that needs to be embraced in order to fully enter the world of St. Vincent’s dark and compelling new album, Daddy’s Home. In and of itself, this isn’t necessarily anything new: Annie Clark, the multi-hyphenated artist now six albums deep into her career under the St. Vincent moniker, has always had a chameleonic muse, adopting different personas and perspectives in her songwriting, most recently with the high-gloss, electronic-infused pop of 2017’s Masseduction, where she sometimes sounded as though she were broadcasting from a near-future dystopia. But with this latest record, she’s gone the opposite direction, back into the past, to conjure a vision of a time she’s only known through music and stories—the early ’70s in New York City. It’s a meticulous musical diorama, replete with striking figures and colorful, lurid narratives that blend reality and fiction, to engrossing effect. If Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea was PJ Harvey’s astute look at turn-of-the-millennium NYC as experienced through an outsider’s perspective, Daddy’s Home is an exacting facsimile of a world that mostly existed through mythmaking; a city long vanished, now lushly reassembled from the mind of an exacting artist.
MusicJamBase

Today’s New Albums: St. Vincent, The Black Keys, Molly Tuttle & More

St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home. The Scoop: Daddy’s Home, out today on Loma Vista Recordings, is the first St. Vincent (Annie Clark) album in four years. The follow-up to 2017’s MASSEDUCTION again finds Clark collaborating with co-producer Jack Antonoff. Others who contributed to Daddy’s Home along with Clark (vocals, guitar, lap steel, sitar, modular synth) and Antonoff (drums, percussion, bass, synths, Mellotron, Wurlitzer, guitar, background vocals) include frequent Clark collaborator keyboardist Thomas Bartlett, pedal steel guitarist Greg Leisz, drummer Cian Riordan, percussionist Sam KS, bassist Patrick Kelly, multi-instrumentalist Evan Smith, violinist Daniel Hart, horn player Michael Leonhard and backing vocalists Lynne Fiddmont and Kenya Hathaway. The 11-track LP was recorded primarily at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, with additional tracking done at Brooklyn’s Rough Customer Studios and in Los Angeles at Conway Recording Studios and Compound Fracture Studio. Press materials regarding Daddy’s Home detailed the circumstances that influenced St. Vincent’s sixth album, stating:
MusicPosted by
The Independent

St Vincent review, Daddy’s Home: Artist finds new strength in barefooted Seventies soul

“Yeah, but can you do it sleazier?” That’s what Annie Clark, aka St Vincent, kept telling the musicians with whom she recorded her sixth studio album. And oh boy, did they deliver. Channelling the slinky-seedy grooves of Seventies New York, they’ve created a soul-sodden soundscape you can sink into like a velveteen bean bag. Ideally while slugging a retro cocktail you’ve stirred with a cold stiletto. Daddy’s Home is a surprisingly squishy album from a guitar virtuoso who’s spent the past decade making increasingly hard-edged songs. When I spoke to her back in 2014, she described making music as a means of externalising her inner chaos by thrashing out...
MusicTelegraph

Daddy’s Home by St Vincent is a superb tribute to the dirty, sly heart of New York

Annie Clark is no saint. The 38-year-old American art-pop multi-instrumentalist took her stage name not in honour of a canonised paragon but in reference to the death of the dissolute Irish poet Brendan Behan in St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin in 1964. Her sixth album, Daddy’s Home, conjures up a sleazy New York funk-rock street odyssey, sprawling with the kind of disreputable characters to whom Behan himself, a lover of New York, would have gladly raised a glass.
MusicThe Spokesman-Review

St. Vincent’s ‘Daddy’s Home’ draws from many sources

“Daddy’s Home,” the latest album by St. Vincent, which is being released on Friday, reveals how much of an impact her father’s record collection had on the daring singer-songwriter. The leadoff track, the haunting funk of “Pay Your Way in Pain,” sets the playful, groove-laden tone. St. Vincent, aka Annie...
MusicSlate

St. Vincent’s Newest Record Is Also Her Worst

History paints the 1970s singer-songwriter movement as a case of artists crawling out of the collapsing framework of 1960s utopianism, dizzy and unsure of anything much bigger than themselves, their fracturing relationships, their spiritual crises, or their drug problems. These days, scholars are also pointing out the unprecedented ways the work of women singer-songwriters from that era paralleled what feminist activists were doing at the same time—asserting that the personal is also the political. But a stigmatized association between the self-expressing solo acoustic performer and egotistical indulgence lingered. It’s one of the reasons that indie rock solo artists from the 1990s and 2000s often preferred to operate under what I call bandonyms, stage names that could double as pseudo-band-names (think of Smog, Cat Power, the Silver Jews, the Mountain Goats), because it seemed more cool and flexible but also held any presumption that their music was somehow “confessional” at a remove.
Musicseattlepi.com

St. Vincent Brings the Sounds of the '70s Home on a Mellower, Emotionally Richer 'Daddy's Home': Album Review

For St. Vincent, “home” is a relative thing; she doesn’t often touch exactly the same base, musically, and no one will ever accuse her of making the same album twice. So if you loved the exquisitely visceral, electronic tension of 2017’s “Masseduction” and its nearly operatic art-rock heights, prepare for something entirely on “Daddy’s Home.” If you’re a fan, you’ve probably already done that happy prep work, given that she already teased months back that she’d be exploring 1970 influences like Stevie Wonder this time around. Add a dash of Sly and the Family Stone and “Daddy” should be, like, a family affair, right?
MusicBillboard

St. Vincent’s New LP 'Daddy’s Home' Comes Knocking: Stream It Now

St. Vincent’s sixth and latest album Daddy’s Home came knocking at the stroke of midnight. The alternative pop artist (real name Annie Clark captures a jazzy, '70s-era NYC vibe on the new set, for which she winds back the clock with her blonde, bobbed wig cut with glamorous bangs. Ahead...
Musicinews.co.uk

St Vincent, Daddy’s Home review: An oddly impersonal family affair

“Who am I trying to be?” St Vincent, aka Annie Clark, asks on the gospel choir-backed “The Melting of the Sun”. It is a timely question, given her new album has made a stylistic U-turn from the spiky, sterile digi-punk of her self-titled album and 2017’s Masseduction to louche, groove-laden funk-pop.
MusicDaily Californian

St. Vincent’s down, out but album, ‘Daddy’s Home,’ points upward

There is something about period pieces that sets the spirit free. Costume dramas are celebrated every year in cinema, but what about in music? Can an album also be a period piece, or is it just a gimmick, a nostalgic attempt to resuscitate a bygone sound?. Annie Clark, otherwise known...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Time Out Chicago

Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent and Erykah Badu headline Pitchfork Music Festival 2021

After taking a year off in 2020, Pitchfork Music Festival has announced an updated lineup ahead of its return to Union Park from September 10–12. Last year's would-be headliners the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Run the Jewels and The National have been moved off the lineup; instead, emo-folk rocker Phoebe Bridgers, singer-songwriter St. Vincent and neo-soul legend Erykah Badu will headline the 2021 iteration of the fest (Bridgers, whose Grammy-nominated album Punisher helped her soar to new heights last year, returns from the 2020 lineup as a headlining act).
Musicwfpk.org

Out Today: St. Vincent, Black Keys, J. Cole, Jorja Smith

It’s Friday, and new music is upon us! St. Vincent released her seventh studio album today. The new album, titled Daddy’s Home, follows 2017’s Masseducation, and was written in the wake of her father’s release from prison in 2019. The 14-track LP is available now. The Black Keys released their...
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

St. Vincent Hits the Hollywood Bowl with Spoon and Mereba 9/24/21

Grammy-winning artist St. Vincent recently announced a 2021 tour in support of her latest album, Daddy’s Home. The musical and visual icon will stop in Los Angeles at the great The Hollywood Bowl on September 24, 2021 with an incredible lineup of opening acts including Austin rockers Spoon and multi-faceted artist, Mereba.
MusicLas Vegas Weekly

Big This Week: Wiz Khalifa and Future at Drai’s, St. Vincent and more

Lots of live entertainment options are returning to the Vegas Valley, but there’s only one place for great music combined with real live shark watching. The Golden Nugget’s pool complex kicks off the new Honky Tonk at the Tank summer concert series Saturday with local rockabilly-blues outfit the Rhyolite Sound, and the pool, hot tub and shark tank will be fully operational during the free show. June 5, 8:30 p.m. Golden Nugget, 702-385-7111. –Brock Radke.
Musicguitar.com

St Vincent’s new Ernie Ball Music Man Goldie signature electric guitar is out now

Ernie Ball Music Man’s latest signature model for St Vincent, nicknamed Goldie, is now available for purchase. The guitar is a reimagining of St Vincent’s signature Ernie Ball Music Man model and notably features a custom-designed gold-foil mini humbucker pickups, routed to a five-way switching system for loads of tonal variety.