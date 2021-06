The LSU baseball team finds itself two wins from the College World Series in a super regional for the 14th time this century, and it made it to Omaha eight of those times. The Tigers (38-23) play No. 3 national seed Tennessee (48-16) Saturday (6 p.m. CT, ESPN2) at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, in the best-of-three tournament. A second game follows at 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. Sunday (ESPN2 or ESPNU) with a third game - if necessary - at 3 p.m. or 6 p.m. Monday (ESPN2 or ESPNU).