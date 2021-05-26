Cancel
Download Festival To Return This Year As Download Pilot

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDownload Festival might not be coming back in its full capacity this year, but that doesn't mean it's completely gone! The festival's organizers have announced the details of Download Pilot, which is a three-day pilot festival that takes part in the U.K. government's Event Research Programme. The festival will take place between June 18 and 20 at Donington Park in Leicestershire with a capacity of 10,000. This follows Liverpool's Sefton Park pilot, which had a capacity of 5,000.

metalinjection.net
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Bullet For My Valentine, Enter Shikari Announced For Download Festival Pilot Event

Bullet For My Valentine, Enter Shikari and Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have been announced as the headliners for this year’s Download Festival pilot. Download organizers confirmed earlier this week that the Donington Park bash will make a small-scale return next month for a three-day camping pilot as part of ongoing research into the safe return of live music. Organizers say that “moshing is allowed” when 10,000 fans descend on Donington Park from June 18-20. Now, it’s been confirmed that the above three acts will lead proceedings for the pilot event. Visit the event’s official website for further information.
FestivalBLABBERMOUTH.NET

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, ENTER SHIKARI And FRANK CARTER & THE RATTLESNAKES To Headline Next Month's DOWNLOAD PILOT

Festival Republic has today announced the lineup for the Download Pilot. The 10,000-capacity, camping only festival will take place on June 18-20, 2021 on the hallowed grounds of Donington Park, as part of the U.K. government's scientific Events Research Programme. Testament to the depth of talent and strength of the U.K.'s world-leading rock scene, 40 acts, all of whom are based in the U.K., have been revealed, with headliners FRANK CARTER & THE RATTLESNAKES, ENTER SHIKARI and BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, as well as a host of the hottest names in rock, including NECK DEEP, WHILE SHE SLEEPS, FRANK TURNER & THE SLEEPING SOULS, SLEEP TOKEN, CREEPER and many more across two stages. Tickets go on sale for Download festival 2022 ticketholders on Tuesday, June 1, with general sale starting Thursday, June 3 at 12 p.m. at this location.
Musiccompletemusicupdate.com

One Liners: Marshmello, Wretch 32, Download Festival, more

Marshmello and DJ Carnage have released new track ‘Back In Time’. Wretch 32 released surprise new album ‘Little Big Man’ on Friday. “I was trying to put myself in a seventeen year old’s body and trying to see how they feel”, he says of the idea behind it. “How does it feel to come out of prison at that age? What struggles do I face? As a senior, I’m seeing a pattern and a cycle and this was about me trying to understand their experiences”. Here’s a short film to introduce the project.
Worldthebrag.com

Iconic Australian Festival Sets to be made streamable for ‘The Long Weekender’

From 12pm on Monday, June 14th ACMI’s video-on-demand service, Cinema 3, will be hosting six hours of the best live Victorian music. With footage drawn from Falls Festival, Queenscliff Music Festival, Yirramboi Festival, SummerSalt, Brunswick Music Festival, Meredith Music Festival, Golden Plains, Share The Spirit, and A Day On The Green.
Okeechobee, FLthenocturnaltimes.com

Okeechobee Music Festival Returns March 2022

Globally established event holders, Insomniac and Soundslinger, have recently announced the long-awaited return of Okeechobee Music & Artists Festival. Taking place on March 3rd – 6th, 2022, the event is planned to provide fans and attendees with an unforgettable experience filled with music, art, food, camping, and immersive experiences in Okeechobee, Florida, and is the 5th occurrence to take place in history. Pre-Sale for the festival has already begun, while there is a limited availability of tickets until attendees must buy General Admission or VIP tickets. Find more about Okeechobee Music Festival here.
Ste. Genevieve, MOstegenherald.com

French Heritage Festival Returns After Year Layoff

Ste. Genevieve’s unique colonial history will once again come to life June 12, when the annual French Heritage Festival returns after a one-year hiatus. The festival had to be cancelled in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the festival is back with a flourish and co-organizer Cathy Grusling believes...
Lifestyleknitpicks.com

Free Downloadable June 2021 Calendar

Welcome to June, everyone! Summer is in full swing and I couldn’t be happier about it. It has been so fun to watch the plants and flowers spring into action with all of their amazing colors. We hope you are getting to enjoy plenty of time in the sun, but...
Internetofficialcharts.com

Orla Gartland announces debut album Woman on the Internet

Orla Gartland has shared details of her debut album Woman on the Internet. The Dubliner will release her first LP on Friday August 20, and has previewed the record with new single Do You Mind? out today (June 9). “Announcing my debut album feels like a moment I've been waiting...
Musicstereoboard.com

Jawbox at London Electric Ballroom

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Jawbox events here. Staying the night? Find Hotels & Airbnbs near London's Electric Ballroom for this Jawbox show. Book Your Stay Today!. The Electric Ballroom is a 1,100 capacity live music venue based in Camden, London....
EntertainmentReporter

Rock Music Menu: Record Store Day 2021 kicks off this weekend

It’s quite a bit better since the annual music holiday dedicated to vinyl attempted to launch last year just as the pandemic was crippling the world, and while we’re not quite there yet, once again it’s been adjusted accordingly. Record Store Day 2021 kicks off June 12, and, like last year, will be staggered with a series of “RSD Drops,” but only one additional event – instead of three – coming July 17.
Musicstereoboard.com

Deadmau5 at London O2 Academy Brixton

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Deadmau5 events here. Staying the night? Find Hotels & Airbnbs near London's O2 Academy Brixton for this Deadmau5 show. Book Your Stay Today!. The O2 Academy Brixton is a 4000+ capacity building based in Brixton, London....
Musicghostcultmag.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Monster Magnet – A Better Dystopia

Monster Magnet probably needs no introduction to anyone who has paid any degree of attention to the alternative rock scene over the last 25 years or more. The band has always been unashamedly and unapologetically rockist in their approach. Largely ignoring scenes such as grunge as they have come and gone, Monster Magnet have managed to pump out album after album of classic heavy rock, and they continue to play to huge audiences. Somehow they have always stood out from the crowd of rock revivalists and “stoner” bands. Whilst the music of many of these retro bands so often feels tired and trite when compared to the 60s or 70s bands they try to copy, they always exuded a special kind of conviction, authenticity and raw power that sets them apart. Maybe this has something to do with (singer, guitar player and only original member) Dave Wyndorf having been born in 1956 and so having actually lived through the 60s and 70s. Either way, the music has always felt just as legitimate and classy as records by Motörhead or Deep Purple.
West Hollywood, CA1077thebone.com

New Def Leppard Collection Out Friday

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 06: Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott and Phil Collen perform at YouTube Presents Def Leppard At The House Of Blues at House of Blues Sunset Strip on June 6, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images). Another box set full of Def Leppard...
Musicaudioinkradio.com

Anthrax Celebrating 40th Anniversary with Livestream Concert

Anthrax, one of the Big Four in thrash metal, celebrate their 40th anniversary in 2021. Thrash metal greats Anthrax have announced a series of virtual events in honor of their 40th anniversary as a band. The group’s 40th anniversary livestream concert will kick off at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET on July 16 and be available to view on demand through July 25 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Inter Arma announce East Coast dates w/ Artificial Brain

Genre-defying metal band Inter Arma returned last year with a new covers album, Garbers Days Revisited, featuring their takes on songs by Neil Young, Nine Inch Nails, Tom Petty, Prince, Husker Du, Cro-Mags, Venom, and Ministry. They've now announced they'll play a few East Coast shows this fall, with NY mainstays Artificial Brain. They'll stop in Brooklyn, Boston, and Philadelphia in November; see all dates below.