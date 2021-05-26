Download Festival To Return This Year As Download Pilot
Download Festival might not be coming back in its full capacity this year, but that doesn't mean it's completely gone! The festival's organizers have announced the details of Download Pilot, which is a three-day pilot festival that takes part in the U.K. government's Event Research Programme. The festival will take place between June 18 and 20 at Donington Park in Leicestershire with a capacity of 10,000. This follows Liverpool's Sefton Park pilot, which had a capacity of 5,000.metalinjection.net