Lewis Hamilton’s ability to keep learning so much despite his vast experience in Formula 1 helps give him an edge over Max Verstappen at the moment, according to Toto Wolff. Verstappen took pole position in Bahrain but was beaten in the race by Hamilton, who has won three of the four grands prix so far. In Spain, Hamilton was running behind Verstappen — as he was for spells in every race this season — but committing to a two-stop strategy allowed Mercedes to pass the Red Bull for victory, and Wolff says the way Hamilton absorbs information is playing a part in the recent success.