Column: Holy Trinity Sunday has an important message

On this first Sunday after Pentecost, the Church calls us to remember the Most Holy Trinity. Why is this perfect timing?. Gospel (read Mt 28:16-20) Ever since the first day of Advent, the Church has been liturgically moving us through the history of the One Life that changes all our lives. Christianity is a religion with a footprint within human history. From the beginning, God revealed Himself to mankind in time and space. This revelation was slow, and it came in stages. The formation of the nation of Israel revealed that there was no other god in heaven or earth beside Yahweh, the God Who entered a covenant with flesh and blood people to make them His own. The history of Israel revealed that God’s people could not keep faith with Him. The Incarnation revealed that God has a Son Whom He sent to deliver from weakness both Israel and all of lost mankind. The Resurrection and Ascension revealed that the Son was victorious in His mission. Pentecost revealed that the purpose of the Son’s work of deliverance was to form a new humanity, born not of the will of the flesh but of God.