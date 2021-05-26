Cancel
Worthington, MN

Column: Holy Trinity Sunday has an important message

By Editorials
Worthington Daily Globe
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of my favorite religious images is Andrei Rublev’s “Trinity.” Rubley did this painting in the 15th century, but it can speak powerfully to us today. The picture depicts three divine persons at a table. Reflecting our beliefs about the Trinity, all three divine creatures are equal. They are the same in form and size, they carry the same staves in their hands and they sit on the same type of throne. However, all three divine beings are distinct from each other. Their clothes are different from each other and their positioning at the table is distinct, reflecting their uniqueness from each other. That is, the Father, Son and Holy Spirit are fully one, indivisible and equal. Yet, at the same time, the Father, Son and Holy Spirit are also completely three distinct persons.

Christ
Jesus
