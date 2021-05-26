Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Dutch court orders Shell to deepen carbon cuts in landmark case

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE HAGUE (Reuters) – A Dutch court on Wednesday ordered Royal Dutch Shell to significantly deepen its planned greenhouse gas emission cuts, in a landmark ruling that could pave the way for legal action against energy firms around the world. At a court room in The Hague, judge Larisa Alwin...

kfgo.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Court Orders#Royal Dutch Shell#Greenpeace#Dutch#Reuters#Rds#Anglo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Energy Industryconvenience.org

Shell Accelerates Sustainable Initiatives

MINETY, England—Royal Dutch Shell has accelerated its alternative and renewable energy initiatives, the New York Times reports. For example, a Shell subsidiary called Limejump is managing a huge battery site in the English countryside that supplies electricity when winds or clouds slow the flow of renewable electricity. Limejump is just...
IndustryUS News and World Report

Factbox: ESG Targets of Big Mining Companies

(Reuters) - With mining responsible for 4-7% of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions globally, the sector is under pressure from environmental activists and shareholders and faces the possible withdrawal of financing and insurance for mines viewed as contributing to climate change. Glencore plans to become a net-zero emission company by 2050,...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Dutch power company Eneco aims to be carbon neutral by 2035

AMSTERDAM, June 15 (Reuters) - Eneco, the Dutch power company, on Tuesday laid out plans to become nearly "carbon neutral" in 2035, replacing its remaining gas-powered plants with solar or wind power and moving many customers from gas heating to geothermal networks. The company said it would spend 2 billion...
Energy Industryelectrek.co

The one big thing Shell needs to do in order to cut emissions

A Dutch court ruled that Shell’s emissions targets aren’t “concrete.” This is what the oil giant must do in order to achieve a viable plan to reduce emissions and meet clean energy targets. Shell disagrees with the Dutch court. On May 26, a court in the Netherlands ordered Royal Dutch...
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

Shell Aims to Step Up Energy Transition after Landmark Court Ruling

New emerging realities for Royal Dutch Shell that had a plan to reduce emissions by 30% by 2030, however, it was not deemed sufficient by the court and the target must be increased to 45% by 2030. RDS will seek ways to accelerate its energy transition strategy and deepen carbon emission cuts following a landmark Dutch court ruling last month,
Politicskfgo.com

Swiss voters look set to reject law to help cut carbon emissions

ZURICH (Reuters) -Swiss voters look set to reject a new law which would help the country meet its goals under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, according to early indications by national broadcaster SRF on Sunday. Projections showed 51% of voters had voted against the new CO2 law in a...
Energy IndustryBayStreet.ca

Shell Looks To Accelerate Emission Cuts After Court Ruling

Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) is looking at ways to cut emissions by more than it has planned, although it disagrees with the recent Dutch court ruling and plans to appeal, chief executive officer Ben van Beurden said on Wednesday. Two weeks ago, the District Court in The Hague ordered the oil supermajor...
Energy Industryroyaldutchshellplc.com

Shell chief vows to bolster emissions strategy after court ruling

The Guardian: Shell chief vows to bolster emissions strategy after court ruling. Ben van Beurden pledges to ‘rise to challenge’ after court ordered oil firm to cut global carbon emissions by 45%. Joanna Partridge: Wed 9 Jun 2021 18.21 BST. Royal Dutch Shell has vowed to accelerate its strategy towards...
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

The Dutch court ruling and what it may mean for Shell: Q&A

Partners at European law-firm Fieldfisher reply to NGW's questions about the surprise outcome of the late May court case and its meaning for Shell. In late May, a Dutch court found in favour of seven environmental groups with a ruling that will, if it survives the appeal, oblige Anglo-Dutch major Shell to cut all the group's Scope 1-3 emissions by 45% relative to 2019 by 2030. It also had to pay the cost of the proceedings. NGW asked partners at European law-firm Fieldfisher for their opinion on several aspects of the case which has the potential to trigger similar cases against similar companies. 1. Are there precedents for this ruling in Dutch law? In its so-called Urgenda-decision dated December 20, 2019, the Dutch Supreme Court (Hoge Raad) confirmed that the Dutch State has a positive obligation under the European Convention on Human Righ...
EuropeCourthouse News Service

EU Court Orders Spain to Protect Damaged Natural Reserve

(CN) — Spain must ramp up measures to protect one of the continent’s largest nature reserves, a marshy delta in Spain’s dry southern region of Andalusia, Europe’s top court on ordered Thursday. The European Court of Justice ruled that Spain was violating European Union conservation rules by failing to protect...
Energy Industrymining.com

Alcoa details plans to cut carbon emissions from making alumina

Alcoa Corp detailed plans on Thursday for a “step change” in alumina production that would allow it to cut 70% of emissions from the carbon intensive process by tapping renewable energy. Among Australia’s emissions intensive exports, alumina and aluminium would be the most at risk from carbon border tariffs that...