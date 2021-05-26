Cancel
A New Twin Cities Leader for iHeartMedia

By RBR-TVBR
Radio Business Report
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a new Market President for the iHeartMedia stations serving the Minneapolis-St. Paul market. Taking the post is Greg Alexander, who is being promoted. Alexander has served as SVP/Sales for the Western Great Lakes Region, after being appointed SVP/Sales for the iHeart Twin Cities stations in 2012. In his most recent role, he directed sales efforts at iHeartRadio stations in Minneapolis-St. Paul and Rochester, Minn.; and Milwaukee, Madison and Eau Claire, Wisc.

