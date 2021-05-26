A New Twin Cities Leader for iHeartMedia

Saturday is Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.Background: On June 19, 1865, enslaved people in Galveston, Texas learned they were free — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation of January 1, 1863. A bill declaring Juneteenth a federal holiday was passed by the House and Senate this week.The city of Minneapolis designated it a holiday this year. City offices will be closed on Friday. Here's what's happening around the Twin Cities:Friday is Juneteenth Family Night at Creekview Park, hosted by the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board. Music, a youth dance performance and activity bags provided. Virtual community panels will also be streamed tonight and Saturday.The Juneteenth Revolutionary BlackOut Bike Ride returns on Saturday at Theodore Wirth Park. Get outdoors, listen to music and enjoy food from local Black farmers and chefs. Also on Saturday, Black Lives Minnesota and others are holding a Reparations Juneteenth Celebration at the State Capitol. Midtown Global Market will host a full Saturday afternoon of entertaining and educational programming, including some Juneteenth food specials.