After an appropriate period of deliberation, I have come to the decision to tender my resignation from XXXX, effective April 1, 2005. Please know that I still maintain a high level of respect for you as a manager and supervisor, and I thank you sincerely for the support and assistance you have offered me in each of those roles. I have been proud to work for XXXX over the past three years; it has been a journey that has provided me an unparalleled foundation to move forward to new and exciting opportunities.