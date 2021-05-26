Ford: Electric vehicles to be 40% of global sales by 2030

Amid a global semiconductor chip shortage, while NIO (NIO) is struggling to stay afloat because of its weak financials and fundamentals, other leading automakers, such as Honda Motor (HMC), Isuzu Motors (ISUZY), and Mazda Motor (OTC:MZDAY), are revitalizing their operations and implementing new strategies to combat the supply constraints and meet the growing global demand for automobiles. So, we believe these companies are better positioned to overcome the industry challenges and sail through than NIO. Read on for details.Driven by a shift in consumer trends toward electric vehicles (EVs) on growing environmental concerns, Chinese EV-maker Nio, Inc. (NYSE:NIO) has gained 562.7% over the past year. However, the stock has lost momentum over the past few months on investors’ concerns with the company’s financials. In its last reported quarter, NIO reported a RMB4,875.0 million ($744.1 million) net loss, and a RMB295.9 million ($45.2 million) loss from operations. This has cast a pall over the company’s future performance. Consequently, the stock has declined 6.7% so far this year. Although its shares have surged 23% over the past three months and 26.7% over the past month on the back of optimism surrounding the EV industry, we think NIO’s weak fundamentals could cause a pullback in the near term.