Decreasing COVID-19 Vaccine Rates Slow Dallas County’s March toward Mass Immunity

By Will Maddox
dmagazine.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs vaccinations slow, public health officials are delaying the expected date for when at least 80 percent of Dallas County will have COVID-19 immunity. The Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation defines “herd immunity” as when 80 percent of the local population will be vaccinated against, or have antibodies for, COVID-19. PCCI has been a leader in mapping vulnerability for various ZIP codes and other specific populations throughout the pandemic. It originally expected Dallas to reach herd immunity in early June. That date has now been pushed to late July.

