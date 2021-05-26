Decreasing COVID-19 Vaccine Rates Slow Dallas County’s March toward Mass Immunity

Authorities warned of complacency as the United States may not be able to meet the vaccination target set by President Joe Biden on July 4, and the state vaccinated reluctant residents with the COVID-19 vaccine. We are strengthening measures to encourage people. It has been administered since Thursday, and the average 7-day dose has returned to just over 1 million doses per day. At the beginning of the week, they averaged below 1 million per day, but these numbers are below the average daily high of 3.3 million in early April. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Friday that the best way for the country to avoid the COVID-19 pandemic again is to vaccinate. A ministry-sponsored event called on people to believe that the pandemic was over. A recent CNN analysis of CDC data shows that newly vaccinated adults were July 4 according to a recent CNN analysis of CDC data. The Byden administration’s goal of inoculating 70% of adults once by the day cannot be achieved. The current trend is to reach the 70% target from mid-July to late July. Currently, 12 states have already achieved Biden’s goals. Single dose goals: California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont. Significant contribution to the fight against COVID-19. According to CDC data, the number of deaths from COVID-19 dropped significantly last month, and confirmed cases continue to plummet compared to previous highs. At the beginning of May, it fell to less than 14,000 on Thursday. The number of infected people surged during the holiday season last winter, averaging over 250,000 per day. Nearly 170 million people (more than half of the total US population) have been vaccinated at least once, with approximately 137.5 million – 41.4% of the population — fully vaccinated. Vaccine incentives continue. Last month, many states and businesses wanted to create demand for vaccines by awarding vaccinated people. The latest is Hawaii, which offers a variety of donations. “The last 15 to 16 months have been a very difficult time for our tourism industry,” said Peter Ingram, Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO. Maintaining some of the strict travel restrictions, beginning to relax air travel rules, and removing testing and quarantine requirements for people flying between Hawaii states will once the full vaccination rate reaches 70% Announced that it will lift all pandemic restrictions. Governor David Ige announced a new COVIDI-19 vaccine incentive in Kentucky on Friday to give vaccinated adults a “$ 1 million chance”. “Three Kentuckies vaccinated over the age of 18 will be millionaires,” Bescher said Friday, with 15 Kentuckies aged 12 to 17 at State Universities and Universities. , Or to win full scholarships to vocational and trade schools. More than 2 million Kentucky Bescher said he expects a “significant increase” after Friday’s announcement. Governor Jared Police presented Sally Slyger with a $ 1 million super-large check as the winner of the state’s first draw. A joint meback Cash initiative.Sliger, she is a lifetime resident of Colorado and she is a lifetime resident of Colorado. He currently lives in the town of Mead with his husband and two children. He encourages everyone to be vaccinated for the freedom provided. “Of course, that wasn’t feasible.” Health officials still keep children safe as vaccines continue to reach eligible teens and adults with a continued focus on protecting children. I am concerned. Currently, only people over the age of 12 in the United States are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. A study showing increased COVID-19 hospitalization rates for adolescents in the United States reminds us that even children can suffer from the virus, Dr. Paul Ofit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Philadelphia Children’s Hospital. “We show that children can still suffer from the virus and be hospitalized,” Ofit told CNN on Friday. “We initially think this is just an elderly illness. That’s not true. The virus can also harm children. ”As a result, the ban on school masking obligations in states like Texas is irresponsible and more. “It doesn’t make sense to have rules that just help spread the virus and help more children get sick,” said Ofit. The FDA’s Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Board (VRBPAC), to which Offit belongs, will meet on June 10 to discuss matters to consider when the FDA approves or approves. Use of Coronavirus Vaccine in Children Under 12 Years Both Moderna and Pfizer are testing the vaccine in children under 11 years of age.