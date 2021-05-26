Cancel
Accidents

Three people arrested after cable car crash kills 14 in Italy

By Jessica Schladebeck
NY Daily News
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree people were arrested in Italy after a cable car crashed into a mountainside near Lake Maggiore over the weekend, killing at least one child and 13 others. The group of workers, taken into custody on Wednesday, are accused of using a jerry-rigged clamp to disable the busted emergency breaks on the sightseeing funicular. Prosecutor Olimpia Bossi hypothesized that it was a bid to keep open the popular attraction, newly up and running in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, rather than shut it down for the more extensive repairs required.

www.nydailynews.com
