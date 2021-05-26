Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Bank CEOs outline pandemic support; senators split on issues

By KEN SWEET, MARCY GORDON, AP Business Writers
Posted by 
WRAL News
WRAL News
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON — The CEOs of the six biggest U.S. banks went before Congress Wednesday, eager to lay out their support for struggling consumers and small businesses hard hit by the pandemic. But lawmakers focused more keenly in a Senate hearing on the contentious social and political issues dividing the country.

www.wral.com
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
27K+
Followers
28K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America Banks#Ceos#U S Economy#U S Senators#Republican Senators#Democratic Lawmakers#Democrats#Republicans#Jpmorgan Chase#Citigroup#Wells Fargo#Bank Of America#Morgan Stanley#Goldman Sachs#House#Americans#Latino#Secure Banking#Bank Ceos#Democratic Senators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Congress & CourtsInvestmentNews

Warren calls on Congress to tackle crypto ‘threats’ head-on

Lawmakers are attempting to warm up to the idea of a central bank digital currency as the meteoric rise of cryptocurrencies has created the context for understanding the potential value and risks of crypto. Despite digital currency from central banks having “great promise” to improve financial inclusion, efficiency and the...
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

The voting rights 'disaster' Manchin fears is already unfolding

For Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), nothing is more important than bipartisan governing. As the New York Times' Michelle Goldberg put it, the conservative Democrat is part of a tiny contingent committed to the idea of bipartisanship "as a supreme good, which in practice means bowing to the wishes of a party that doesn't believe Joe Biden is a legitimate president and wants above all to see him fail."
Congress & Courtscannabisnewsworld.com

Marijuana banking debate returns to Congress and Rep. Perlmutter is optimistic

Eight years after it was first introduced, federal legislation that would give cannabis companies in Colorado and across the country access to the banking system is back in Congress. And its co-sponsors, Democrat and Republican, are sounding bullish. The Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act, or SAFE Banking Act, has been introduced every Congress since 2013 by U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, an Arvada Democrat. It has passed the House on several occasions but never the Senate. Perlmutter expects that to change this year, he said during a conference call Friday. Sen. Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat who chairs the Senate Banking Committee, has told Perlmutter that he expects the committee to debate and vote on the bill for the first time. Since legalization in Colorado, the state has seen more than $10 billion in sales and about $430 million in tax revenue from the cannabis business. Rep. Steve Stivers, an Ohio Republican and co-sponsor of the SAFE Banking Act, said he has spoken with two top Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Mike Crapo of Idaho, and feels optimistic. “We showed that we can get great Republican support on this bill last year, with 91 Republicans voting for it,” Stivers said, referring to a vote in the House, “and I feel confident that there will be a lot of Republican senators that will vote for this when it gets a vote in the Senate.” Perlmutter expects the full House to vote in April or May. He said the bill may have so much bipartisan support that it can be fast-tracked with only a requirement that two-thirds of members vote in favor. But it’ll need 60 votes in the Senate — including at least 10 Republican votes — in order to make it to President Joe…
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

Warren: U.S. Government Needs to Confront Crypto Threats 'Head On'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday called on U.S. policymakers to directly tackle issues presented by the growing use of cryptocurrency, while saying a Federal Reserve-backed digital currency shows "great promise." Democrat Warren, a prominent Wall Street critic and consumer advocate, said cryptocurrency's promise of boosting everyday...
POTUSPOLITICO

How much companies that paid no corporate income tax spent on lobbying

REPORT: COMPANIES THAT PAID NO CORPORATE INCOME TAX DROPPED $450M ON INFLUENCE EFFORTS: On the heels of ProPublica’s bombshell report on Tuesday showing that some of the wealthiest Americans routinely pay little or no taxes, a new report from watchdog group Public Citizen today dives into the lobbying expenditures of 55 corporations that paid no federal corporate income tax in 2020, according to an analysis from the liberal Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Senate fails to advance Paycheck Fairness Act

The Senate on Tuesday failed to advance the Paycheck Fairness Act, legislation intended to address the gender pay gap. The big picture: The 49-50 vote saw Democrats in support and Republicans opposed. At least 60 votes were required to end the filibuster and move the measure to the floor for a vote.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Bill supporting "Havana Syndrome" victims passes Senate

A bill passed in the Senate on Monday that offers financial support to U.S. diplomatic staff who have suffered brain injuries resulting from "Havana Syndrome," a mysterious set of symptoms known to have afflicted scores of American personnel over several years. The Helping American Victims Afflicted by Neurological Attacks authorizes...
Jamestown, NDnewsdakota.com

Senator Hoeven Outlines Importance of Soybean Plant Announcement

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Synergy was a keyword used by North Dakota Senator John Hoeven while talking about the new ADM Soybean Crushing Plant to be built in the Spiritwood Energy Park. Senator Hoeven spent more than two years working with the Jamestown Stutsman Development Corporation (JSDC) and Spiritwood Energy...
Congress & Courtstennesseestar.com

Big Banks Support Biden Amnesty Plan

The CEOs of six of the nation’s largest banks all voiced their support for Joe Biden’s plans to give blanket amnesty to as many as 22 million illegal aliens, Breitbart reports. The chiefs of Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo all said as...
Montana Statemtpr.org

Montana Senators Split Votes On January Insurrection Commission

Montana’s U.S. Senators voted along party lines in a decision Friday not to establish a commission to investigate the events surrounding and factors influencing the January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Senators shot down the proposed commission in a 54 to 35 vote, with Republican Sen. Steve Daines voting against...
Congress & Courtstheedgemarkets.com

Wall Street bank CEOs face fee criticism in second round with Congress

(May 28): The heads of major U.S. retail banks faced renewed criticism Thursday from Democratic lawmakers who said financial institutions should not have charged Americans billions of dollars in overdraft and other fees during the pandemic. Testifying before Congress for the second time this week, the CEOs of JPMorgan Chase,...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Bank CEOs Sidestep Democrat Rebukes on Overdraft Fees, Lending

She says Wall Street has contributed to ‘banking deserts’. Wall Street CEOs kept their cool in the face of pointed lawmaker questions on everything from overdraft penalties to China’s increasing economic dominance to whether tax hikes would make U.S. corporations less competitive. House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman. Maxine Waters. set...
Congress & Courtsseattlepi.com

Bank CEOs tell Congress they'll work to avoid foreclosures

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chief executives of the nation’s largest banks went in front of Congress for a second day Thursday, facing questions ranging from inflation to their efforts to keep Americans in their homes after government aid to pandemic-hit mortgage holders expires this summer. The House hearing comes after...
U.S. Politics101 WIXX

U.S. regulators urge financial firms to quickly ditch Libor rate benchmarks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. financial regulators urged market participants on Friday to accelerate their efforts to detach financial products from Libor interest rate benchmarks, while casting doubt on new benchmarks built to compete with their preferred replacement. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Randal Quarles emphasized there is “no path forward” for Libor,...
POTUSWashington Times

Taxpayer advocates say tax-return leaks designed to build support for liberal agenda

New disclosures of U.S. taxpayers’ confidential information are motivated by Democratic Party politics and the goal of raising taxes, say taxpayer advocates. The conservative Americans for Tax Reform, which advocates for lower taxes, wrote that the information made public Tuesday by the investigative news outlet ProPublica was “stolen and given to a progressive group with the goal of advancing President Biden’s proposed tax increases and expanded IRS powers.”
Congress & CourtsIJR

GOP Filibusters Dem Bill on Gender Pay Gap

A Democratic bill to give federal bureaucrats a larger role in determining who should get paid failed to advance in the Senate on Tuesday as Republicans used the filibuster to put the so-called Paycheck Fairness Act into the vast trash bin of failed legislation. The bill was voted down 49-50....
Raleigh, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Thursday Wrap: Abortion, tax cuts, esports

Raleigh, N.C. — State lawmakers gave final approval Thursday to a bill that would prohibit abortions solely because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome. The Senate also gave its OK to a proposal to slash individual and corporate income taxes by more than $1 billion a year. The House still must take up the plan, but legislative leaders said they expect it to be part of the state budget that is still being negotiated between the two chambers.