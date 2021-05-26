Cancel
Denver, CO

Lady A, Jonas Brothers, Green Day and more tickets on sale for Denver concerts

By John Wenzel
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady A, formerly Lady Antebellum, has lately been known less for pop-country than the unwitting theft of the “Lady A” moniker from a Seattle blues singer (whom the band, fully aware of what they’re doing now, is suing for rights to the name). That may not deter fans from seeing them live, with Lady A (the country act, not the original) headlining Greenwood Village’s Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on Sept. 23, with openers Carly Pearce, Niko Moon and Tenille Arts. Tickets are on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 28. ($40-$101, axs.com)

