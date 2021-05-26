Cancel
The 1991(ish) Music Issue: What It Was…

By Sean Garrison
leoweekly.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a feeling but also an observational ritual that was divorced of feeling— the feelings came in little waves crashing against a giant beach or huge waves crashing against a minuscule diorama of a beach. Playground sand. There was a game there, or something like a game, and the...

www.leoweekly.com
Musicjazziz.com

Mi Realidad 2 (DIAMOND MUSIC)

Well this album represents beyond being the continuation of my previous album titled My Reality. On this album, I tried to consider myself in a more self-confident facet.So I decided to take a risk and show myself as I am, a person with talent, flaw, virtues and more. That is why my songs mark something for me, something indelible, something that will always remain with me.Here are some examples of these songs: Envy Kills You refers to the hatred that heaters have for me only because I encourage myself to do what I love the most and beyond not being perfect I do what I can and I know I can give more.In the case of La Autoestima I tried to raise my self-esteem and show a part of me that is somewhat inspiring and perhaps a little unknown to take my music to another level.The next song titled 20 symbolizes the age I turned this year but not only that but I tried to make a kind of reggaeton because I wanted to try a different genre than the one I’m used to And since I don’t go out to dances, what better way to make a song to dance and dance yourself.And finally we have my next song titled Unhappy: Well this song is one of the songs that I like the most on the EP because it shows a vulnerable side of me being in a relationship in which I was not happy and I did not feel myself, so according to the lyrics, From the song, things did not end well and each one did what he wanted with his life.Beyond that I loved collaborating with Emily B. Smith because she is so beautiful, she has an amazing voice, she is very talented and hopefully soon we can make another song and sing live unhappy.
Musicvisitnj.org

Dave Jay Music and Blippi at Imagine That! (Outdoor)

Dave Jay Music has been around the world and he is coming to our stage. Dave Jay’s highly acclaimed children’s show is comprised of fun, often character-driven original music and a few “Dave Jay-ified” classics. He uses a guitar, vocals, schtick, and an ability to comically play off of what’s...
Musicshepherdexpress.com

Aluminum Knot Eye (Loudly) Heralds the Return of Live Music

Aluminum Knot Eye’s high energy music filled the back room at Bremen Café on Friday night. It’s been over a year since the band last played and they were kicking at the stall like a stallion ready to run. The quartet pummeled through a set that included a cover of Alice Cooper’s “Is It My Body?”
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Welcome to the ‘Rolling Stone’ Future of Music Issue

CALL IT A RIOT, revolution, or regime change — the music business today looks nothing like what came before it. Thanks to the fierce pace of tech advancement and the insatiability of young, internet-grown audiences, the multibillion-dollar global industry is an entrepreneur’s playground. Record-label bosses share a throne with engineers and algorithms; artists and songwriters are wresting real control of their empires for the first time.
MusicEDMTunes

Röyksopp – What Else Is There? (ARTBAT Remix)

ARTBAT is out with a remix of Norwegian Röyksopp‘s 2005 classic track ‘What Else Is There?‘. Taking the melancholic original and turning it into a stunning deep tech rendition. Retained unique vocals of Fever Ray and Karin Dreijer provide power and emotion to the piece, while the deep bassline enhances the vibe. This track marks their first release of the year, following their previous releases of last year, ‘Best of Me‘, and ‘For A Feeling’ with Camelphat and Rhodes (9).
kexp.org

New Music Reviews (6/14)

Each week, Music Director Don Yates (joined this week by DJs Alex and Abbie) shares brief insights on new and upcoming releases for KEXP's rotation. These reviews help our DJs decide on what they want to play. See what we added this week below (and on our Charts page), including new releases from Wolf Alice, Children of Zeus, Loraine James, and more.
MusicLebanon-Express

Lorde - Solar Power (Official Music Video)

It doesn't matter what the calendar says; Lorde says it's summer, so it's summer. The New Zealand mood-pop sensation returned last week with this light, airy, upbeat celebration of the sun, which nods to A Tribe Called Quest ("can I kick it? Yeah, I can!" Lorde says, sounding, gulp, happy) and is genetically engineered by producer Jack Antonoff to get the summer party rolling. You have no choice but to submit.
Musicnextmosh.com

Canyon debut “Static” music video (official premiere)

Melbourne, Australia-based alternative metal/stoner rock and prog newcomers Canyon released their five-track debut EP dubbed ‘Static’ on May 21st, 2021. The effort is brief in form but far-reaching in scope and packs a hefty punch with fat riffs and a grunge-like aggression courtesy of power trio Alex Duin (bass/vocals), Dalton Courtney (guitars) and David Collopy (drums). If you haven’t already, make sure to check out the EP in full here.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Electronic Dance Music Energy 2100 (Round 1)

Electronic Dance Music Energizer 2021 will be the biggest electronic music festival to take place this year. With many talented DJs spinning up fresh and innovative beats, the party is set to be a real high. So what are the highlights of the Energizer 2021? Here we go…. The lineup...
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Stephen Amell Removed from Flight After Allegedly Berating Wife

6:01 AM PT -- Stephen just released a statement regarding the incident, saying, "My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA. I was asked to lower my voice and I did. Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight. And I did so immediately. I was not forcibly removed."
Musictheprp.com

Interloper (Ex-Rings Of Saturn) Premiere “Pathkeeper” Music Video

Interloper have released a music video for their track “Pathkeeper” alongside today’s (June 11th) release of their debut album “Search Party“. The group feature ex-Rings Of Saturn guitarist Miles Dimitri Baker and drummer Aaron Stechauner among their ranks, both of whom commented on these latest happenings:. Miles Dimitri Baker:. “I...
MusicPosted by
Y105

Get Ready For “Music On The Mountain” This Saturday (6/12)

Mark Gordon is the General Manager for Sundown Mountain Resort... and. has to be one of the coolest dudes I've ever met. I'm not kissing up at all. While most business folks are concerned with their bottom line and making money, Mark seems to only care about his customers and that they're having the best experience possible.
MusicBillboard

5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (June 12)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here's what happened in the Latin music world this week. Dimelo Flow Renews Contract. Latin hitmaker Dimelo Flow renewed both his producer and publishing deals with...
Musicrocknheavy.net

How the D.R.E.A.M. (Data Rap) Music Video Went Viral

I should have known what I was getting into when I decided to write and rap a song on a topic most people struggle to communicate with every day. Data is a massive growing part of our world, finances, and all-out daily lives. We collaborated with the Business of Business to produce the music video “D.R.E.A.M.”, reflecting a convergence of tech, finance, and hip-hop.
