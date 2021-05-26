Jim Gaffigan Jesus Jokes; Upon Friar Review

Jesus as “life-coach” type of Christianity has a mood that is not always easy to identify. Often, the environment includes a good bit of talk about Jesus. But the takeaway of the message is most definitely not “Jesus paid it all.” After a message like this is delivered, you’re probably confused by the time you get to your car. Here’s how it goes: You go to a church service. The pastor is well spoken, knows the Bible, and loves the people in the pews. Biblical truths are taught, and you feel challenged to live more wholehearted for Christ. You may even learn something interesting from the Bible you never knew before. After the service, you say your pleasantries to the church folk while you drink a bad cup of coffee after poking down those powdered creamer clumps to the bottom of the cup. By the time you get back to your car, the gospel has vanished. You get situated in your seat, clasp your seatbelt, check your mirrors, and drive away. Then the sermon takeaway comes to mind. But the message is not: “Jesus loves you and forgives you.” It’s more like: “Here’s one more chance. Don’t blow this.” From the church’s front door to your car, the good news has dissipated into the ether. In this situation, it’s the “Transformed Christian Life” that has taken center stage and not Jesus who died for sinners. Sure, Jesus is central to this message, but only as a means to an end.