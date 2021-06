Do You Have These Top Green Energy Stocks On Your Summer Watchlist?. It would not surprise me to see that green energy stocks are amongst the most active stocks today. Understandably, with the effects of climate change being more severe than ever, the green energy industry would be increasingly crucial. As the world makes the shift towards clean and sustainable sources of energy, green energy stocks could flourish. Because of this, investors could be eyeing the sector now. For one thing, investment banking firm Citi (NYSE: C) seems to believe so. Yesterday, Citi’s head of investment strategy for Asia-Pacific, Ken Pang highlighted the sector as being “very productive” now.