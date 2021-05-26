Best new movies and TV shows include ‘Cruella’ with Emma Stone, ‘Friends’ again, and a Mike Tyson documentary

Here’s a collection of the best of what’s arriving on TV and streaming services this week including ‘Loki,’ ‘In the Heights,’ and ‘Infinite.’. Tom Hiddleston reprises his film role of Loki in the new Disney+ limited series named for the Marvel character and set after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” In the six-parter debuting Wednesday, Loki is forced to help fix the break in time that he caused, with one scene a promise of the lively ride to be expected from the god of mischief: Confronted about his past — which includes, he’s reminded, literally stabbing people “in the back like 50 times” — Loki’s cheeky reply is, “Well, I’ll never do it again.” Hiddleston, of course, delivers the line for all it’s worth.