Best new movies and TV shows include ‘Cruella’ with Emma Stone, ‘Friends’ again, and a Mike Tyson documentary

By The Associated Press
Allentown Morning Call
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a collection of the best of what’s arriving on TV and streaming services this week. No “101 Dalmatians” love is necessary to enjoy “Cruella,” available to rent on Disney+ starting Friday. This live-action movie starring Emma Stone and directed by Craig Gillespie (“I, Tonya”) is, at best, very loosely related to the 1961 animated film (or the 1996 live-action pic with Glenn Close for that matter). Instead this is a part punk, part camp origin story set in 1970s London about a girl who has dreams of designing high fashion and gets a shot from Emma Thompson’s slightly sadistic Baroness.

www.mcall.com
