“Learn,” from New Haven-based musician Emil Beckford’s new album, Songs About Isolation, starts with a warm, arpeggiating synth line that instantly catches the ear. The beat that drops in behind it is as lush as it is danceable. It all gets stripped back again for Beckford to coo into the microphone: “Conversation, misinformation, I just want to enjoy some relaxation / But you keep begging and in my head don’t wanna let you down / I’m antisocial, you never no show, say staying locked in the house isn’t good for ya / Get off your chair and forget your cares we’re getting out of town / I’m stuck to you like static cling, and while I’d never shake you / I want to tell you what I think, but if I did you wouldn’t hear me now.”