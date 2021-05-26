Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Bank CEOs return to Congress at time of deep partisan divide

By KEN SWEET, MARCY GORDON
bcdemocrat.com
 16 days ago

WASHINGTON — The heads of the nation’s big Wall Street firms were back on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, the start of two days hearings where the big banks are expected to be scolded by members of Congress on both sides of the aisle over issues like inequality and the corporate culture of Wall Street.

www.bcdemocrat.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Jamie Dimon
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Brian Moynihan
Person
Maxine Waters
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Senate Republicans#Ceo#Democrats#Ceos#Capitol Hill#Americans#Citigroup#Latino#Jpmorgan Chase#Morgan Stanley#Bank Of America#Bank Of New York Mellon#State Street#Conservatives#Progressive#Banks#Corporate Culture#Capitalism#Sen Pat Toomey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Economy
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & Courtsinforisktoday.com

Colonial Pipeline Ransomware Fallout: Congress Grills CEO

The latest edition of the ISMG Security Report features an analysis of lawmakers' grilling of Colonial Pipeline CEO Joseph Blount over his handling of a damaging DarkSide ransomware attack. In this report, you'll hear (click on player beneath image to listen):. ISMG's Scott Ferguson outline findings from this week's Senate...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate panel advances nominations for key Treasury positions

The Senate Finance Committee on Thursday advanced in bipartisan votes four of President Biden ’s nominees for key Treasury Department positions, as the administration seeks to make progress on the president’s economic agenda. The committee advanced the nominations of Lily Batchelder to be assistant secretary for tax policy, Nellie Liang...
Congress & Courtscannabisnewsworld.com

Marijuana banking debate returns to Congress and Rep. Perlmutter is optimistic

Eight years after it was first introduced, federal legislation that would give cannabis companies in Colorado and across the country access to the banking system is back in Congress. And its co-sponsors, Democrat and Republican, are sounding bullish. The Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act, or SAFE Banking Act, has been introduced every Congress since 2013 by U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, an Arvada Democrat. It has passed the House on several occasions but never the Senate. Perlmutter expects that to change this year, he said during a conference call Friday. Sen. Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat who chairs the Senate Banking Committee, has told Perlmutter that he expects the committee to debate and vote on the bill for the first time. Since legalization in Colorado, the state has seen more than $10 billion in sales and about $430 million in tax revenue from the cannabis business. Rep. Steve Stivers, an Ohio Republican and co-sponsor of the SAFE Banking Act, said he has spoken with two top Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Mike Crapo of Idaho, and feels optimistic. “We showed that we can get great Republican support on this bill last year, with 91 Republicans voting for it,” Stivers said, referring to a vote in the House, “and I feel confident that there will be a lot of Republican senators that will vote for this when it gets a vote in the Senate.” Perlmutter expects the full House to vote in April or May. He said the bill may have so much bipartisan support that it can be fast-tracked with only a requirement that two-thirds of members vote in favor. But it’ll need 60 votes in the Senate — including at least 10 Republican votes — in order to make it to President Joe…
Congress & CourtsIJR

GOP Filibusters Dem Bill on Gender Pay Gap

A Democratic bill to give federal bureaucrats a larger role in determining who should get paid failed to advance in the Senate on Tuesday as Republicans used the filibuster to put the so-called Paycheck Fairness Act into the vast trash bin of failed legislation. The bill was voted down 49-50....
AgriculturePosted by
The Hill

Lobbying world

Alex McDonough, co-chair of Clean Energy for Biden during the 2020 presidential campaign, joined Pioneer Public Affairs as a partner. McDonough previously advised former Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid (Nev.) on energy and environmental issues and most recently was vice president for public policy at Sunrun Inc. Mehlman Castagnetti Rosen...
Congress & CourtsAmerican Banker

Lawmakers aren’t ready to rubber-stamp Fed digital dollar

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve has indicated it would need congressional help if the central bank moves ahead with a plan to create a digital dollar. But lawmakers aren't yet ready to give their stamp of approval. At a hearing Wednesday, Senate Banking Committee members raised questions about how a...
Congress & Courtsmanhattan-institute.org

The Democrats’ Problem Isn’t Joe Manchin

Political progressives are infuriated with Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia for insisting on bipartisanship at a time when the country is sharply divided, Democrats control the House by a whisker, and the Senate is split 50-50. The nerve of this guy!. Yes, Mr. Manchin is likely more interested...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Warren: U.S. government needs to confront crypto threats 'head on'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday called on U.S. policymakers to directly tackle issues presented by the growing use of cryptocurrency, while saying a Federal Reserve-backed digital currency shows “great promise.”. Democrat Warren, a prominent Wall Street critic and consumer advocate, said cryptocurrency’s promise of boosting everyday...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Senate fails to advance Paycheck Fairness Act

The Senate on Tuesday failed to advance the Paycheck Fairness Act, legislation intended to address the gender pay gap. The big picture: The 49-50 vote saw Democrats in support and Republicans opposed. At least 60 votes were required to end the filibuster and move the measure to the floor for a vote.
Presidential ElectionStar-Banner

Partisan primaries deepen the political divide

Think about this: There are millions of your fellow citizens who despise you and see you as a threat to themselves and to this nation. They do not know you, have never met you, but they still loathe you. All they need to know is your partisan political preference. That...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Biden ends infrastructure negotiations with Republican senators

President Biden has ended negotiations with Senator Shelley Moore Capito and Republicans over infrastructure legislation, telling Capito Tuesday that the latest GOP offer didn't "meet the essential needs of our country" to fix roads and bridges, prepare the nation for a future reliant on clean energy and create jobs, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.