Brooklyn, MI

Faster Horses Expected To Draw 40,000 People As 2021 Festival Announced

By Mark Frankhouse
103.3 WKFR
103.3 WKFR
 16 days ago
As we start to see things lighten up and CDC guidelines start to weaken, Faster Horses aren't wasting any time, as they've just announce the country music festival held in Michigan will be happening in July. In a tweet sent out this morning, the festival confirmed its return with some big names expected to be in attendance:

103.3 WKFR

103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo, MI
