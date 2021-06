One of the most iconic shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 1. While the high-top seems to be the silhouette that everyone prefers, there is no denying that the Air Jordan 1 Mid and Low are all great options as well. The Low is especially popular in the summer as many consumers prefer something that is flat and low to the ground during the warmer months. With this in mind, Jumpman always ups their production of new colorways, and in just a couple of weeks, a new Jordan 1 Low will be dropping.