The Florida Gators ended the regular season on the road at Arkansas where they were swept. Despite the three losses in Fayetteville, head coach Kevin O’Sullivan came away from the weekend feeling like his team played pretty well anyway. Then they went out and won three games in a row in the SEC Tournament and made it to the semifinals before dropping a game to Tennessee, kind of justifying how he felt after the Arkansas series. He feels pretty good about things as the Gators are set to host a Regional starting this Friday at noon.