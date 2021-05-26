Cancel
Martin County, MN

Martin County Public Notice

The regular meeting of the Martin County Board of Commissioners was called to order at 9:00 a.m. by Chairman Elliot Belgard via WebEx (videoconferencing due to the COVID-19 Virus pandemic). Commissioners present were Steve Flohrs, Richard Koons, Elliot Belgard, Kathy Smith, and James Forshee. Also present were Scott Higgins, Martin County Coordinator, Terry Viesselman, County Attorney, Jessica Korte, Martin County Auditor/Treasurer, Leigha Johnson, Human Resources Director, Jason Sorensen, Sentinel Newspaper, Julie Walters, Administrative Assistant, and members of staff (via WebEx).

