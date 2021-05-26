IT’S D-DAY IN THE BATTLE AGAINST GLOBALIZED DIGITAL HEALTH PASSPORTS THAT WILL MARK YOU FOR LIFE
Leo Hohmann — May 21 — (Excerpt, for full article, visit leohohmann.com) The worst nightmare for patriots and freedom lovers throughout the world may be about to come true. The push is on to sneak health passports into America and other Western democracies through back-door channels. Big corporations and universities are testing the waters to find out how many Americans will accept this latest intrusion as an unavoidable part of life in the “new normal.”www.thetrumantribune.com