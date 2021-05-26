Cancel
Lewisville, MN

Take a Stroll Down Memory Lane

By Compiled by Tribune staff
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Snyder reported that the switchover to direct distance dialing took place as scheduled and that all went okay here in Truman. Bob and crew worked almost all Saturday night on the inauguration of the new system. Notice to Farmers of the Lewisville vicinity – Due to Henry Keehn discontinuing slaughtering and meat processing at Lewisville, we would appreciate your patronage here in Truman. Slaughter days are Tuesday and Thursdays – Williams Locker & Home Freezer Service.

