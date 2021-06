GREAT OPPORTUNITY AWAITS! Here is you chance to OWN a home for less than monthly rent with this 3 bed, 1 bath home close to downtown Mason City. This would also a great opportunity to own this home as an investment property! Home was remodeled in 2015/2016 with new finishes, new kitchen, some new flooring, new PEX plumbing, new electrical wiring, new water heater in 2016, new furnace in 2020, and most recently new bathroom flooring this year! Most of the big things are done - and this home is just awaiting its new owners' final finishing touches! Call today to schedule a showing!