Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

J.J. Abrams Reflects on 'Star Wars' and When It's Critical to Have a Plan

By Adam Chitwood
Collider
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ.J. Abrams was never supposed to direct more than one film in the Star Wars franchise. When he was first approached about tackling Episode VII, he turned it down. It took some convincing on then-new Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy’s part to get Abrams to agree to sign on, and in doing so Abrams said at the time he was excited about the idea of creating a foundation from the ground-up, from which other stories might grow. Indeed, The Force Awakens had the unenviable task of introducing brand new characters that fans would want to follow while also servicing fans’ desires to see old favorites back on the screen. Abrams – co-writing the script with Lawrence Kasdan after Michael Arndt wrote the initial drafts – pulled it off, not only providing a satisfying conclusion to Han Solo’s arc, but also making the world fall in love with Rey, Finn, Poe, BB-8, etc.

collider.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damon Lindelof
Person
Rian Johnson
Person
Vince Gilligan
Person
Bryan Cranston
Person
Aaron Paul
Person
Colin Trevorrow
Person
J.j. Abrams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Trilogy#The Force Awakens#Film Star#Han Solo#K Uhd Blu Ray#Abc#Abrams And Or Lucasfilm#Showrunner Damon Lindelof#Episode Viii#Bb 8#Distinct Films#Collider#Creator Vince Gilligan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Movies
News Break
Lucasfilm
Related
Real Estateamlu.com

J.J. Abrams Seeks $22M for L.A. Traditional

The Connecticut traditional of feature director J.J. Abrams is new to the market this spring. The Pacific Palisades estate comes with a substantial premium — it is priced at $21.995 million — but the 1995-built, 7,395 sq. ft. home is an extraordinarily faithful East Coast presence in the high-dollar section of the city east of Brentwood Park.
MoviesComicBook

J.J. Abrams Addresses If He Will Direct DC Comics Movies

J.J. Abrams will significantly impact DC Films' cinematic future via his Bad Robot production studio. However, he isn't interested in directing a DC movie himself. Abrams and Bad Robot will produce an upcoming reboot of the Superman film franchise, with Ta-Nehisi Coates writing a story about a Black Clark Kent. Previous reports suggested that Abrams was not in contention to direct the film as the studio considered such a move tone-deaf and will search for a Black director to helm the project instead. In some new comments provided to Collider, Abrams says that after spending years working on Star Trek and Star Wars, he's passing on directing another pre-existing property like Superman or another DC Comics hero to focus on original ideas.
MoviesCollider

J.J. Abrams on the “Double-Edged Sword” of Producing DC Movies and Whether He’ll Direct Any of Them

Few filmmakers have directed as many major franchises as J.J. Abrams. The director’s first film, Mission: Impossible III, revitalized the Tom Cruise-led film series and set it on a course towards becoming the best franchise around right now, and of course he successfully rebooted Star Trek and Star Wars for the big screen, helming two entries in each franchise. But now, through his Bad Robot production company, Abrams has his sights set on major superhero projects.
Moviesepicstream.com

Star Wars Director J.J. Abrams Turns Down Idea of Potentially Helming DC Movies

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. J.J. Abrams has always been seen by a lot of film fans as a science fiction visionary all thanks to his involvement in the Star Trek and Star Wars franchises but some fans are wondering when he'll start taking on comic book films. One would assume that it'll happen in the future but as it turns out, the acclaimed director has zero plans of helming such projects anytime soon despite the fact that he's set to produce the upcoming Superman reboot over at WarnerMedia.
Hamilton, MOPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Funny Way Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda Got Involved With Star Wars

Lin-Manuel Miranda has made a name for himself as a pretty powerful triple threat, with huge titles on his résumé for not only acting but for writing and composing as well. The Hamilton actor, writer, and musical composer has the talent to back up his world renowned name, but it also seems the musical genius also has a bit of luck and impeccable timing to thank for his involvement in one huge franchise. Miranda has now described how he came to be involved in the Star Wars universe, and it’s honestly pretty funny.
MoviesCollider

J.J. Abrams Looks Back on ‘Super 8’, Working With Kids, and Creating a Monstrous Metaphor

It’s kind of hard to believe that, to date, J.J. Abrams has directed only one original film – but of course he was telling original stories long before his feature directorial debut Mission: Impossible III. The Star Wars: The Force Awakens filmmaker first burst onto the scene as the creator or co-creator of TV series Felicity, Alias, and Lost – three disparate shows with rich characters and a distinctly cinematic flair. And after the success of Mission: Impossible III, Abrams got the chance to reinvent Star Trek for a whole new generation with 2009’s thrilling, tremendously rewatchable reboot/prequel.
TV & VideosThe Ringer

Luke vs. Obi-Wan Midnight Court, J.J. Abrams, and the Case for ‘Superman & Lois’

Van and Charles are on a Star Wars-themed episode where they discuss the latest news of J.J. Abrams talking about the troubles of the latest Star Wars trilogy (03:25). They then head to Midnight Court to decide who is the better Jedi, Luke Skywalker or Obi-Wan Kenobi (17;57). All before Van makes the case to Charles about why he should watch Superman & Lois (56:44).
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Luke Skywalker’s original name in Star Wars might surprise you

When you think of Star Wars, the first character that likely comes to mind is Luke Skywalker. An icon in a galaxy far, far away, the Jedi Master played by Mark Hamill is a pop-culture legend and a familiar face to people all around the world, regardless if you’ve seen the movies or not. Introduced in the first film, A New Hope, as the protagonist to lead the Skywalker Saga, Luke Skywalker is Star Wars.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

STAR WARS Actor John Boyega Would Return For Another Movie IF J.J. Abrams And Kathleen Kennedy Are Involved

The Star Wars sequels are divisive for a long list of reasons, but many fans have found fault with the portrayal of the franchise's non-white characters. John Boyega's Finn was promoted as a Stormtrooper turned Jedi, but ended up being a supporting character who didn't bring too much to the table (his arc in The Rise of Skywalker consisted of trying to tell Rey...something).
Moviesgamingideology.com

JJ Abrams talks about the lack of planning for the Star Wars sequels

JJ Abrams has a lot to say right now. He not only develops a Superman reboot for Warner Bros., and work on an adaptation of the hit video game Portal, but he’s also celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the release of Super 8, and while doing the rounds promoting his tribute to Spielberg, he opened up about the difficulties he had in planning the Star Wars prosecute.
MoviesIGN

Super 8: 10 Years Later, J.J. Abrams Looks Back on His His Love Letter to Spielberg

Marking its 10th anniversary this June, Super 8 was released at a crossroads for writer/director J.J. Abrams. Heck, Lost hadn’t even been off the air for a year. Mega-producer Abrams was just a super-producer (these are industry terms) at the time, and was coming off his hugely successful Star Trek reboot at Paramount after having already proved himself with his feature directorial debut Mission: Impossible III.
MoviesDestructoid

Star Wars: Where to get started with Star Wars

To those who are new to star wars, I'm here to help you get a view of Star wars from my point of view. I will make a movies list of 10 ways you can get into The great Star Wars Universe. 1. in my opinion the best way to...
Moviesmoviehole.net

Briefs : Dune 4K, Dafoe is Spider-Man villain, Abrams on Star Wars & more

The worst kept secret in Hollywood seems to be inching closer to an official studio confirmation. The Schneider Cut podcast reports that Willem Dafoe’s The Green Goblin is the lead villain in the upcoming “Spider-Man : No Way Home”. The thesp reprises his role from Sam Raimi’s original trilogy of “Spider-Man” films, here leading a new ‘Sinister Six’ against the three Spideys (Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield) in the picture. The Sinister Six will reportedly be made up of Electro (Jamie Foxx), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), and potentially Sandman, Rhino, and Lizard.