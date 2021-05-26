Cancel
Truman, MN

Louis Condron

thetrumantribune.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA prayer service for Louis Patrick Condron, 81, of Truman, formerly of Lyme, Conn., will be 1 p.m. Friday, June 4, at Lakeview Funeral Home in Fairmont with military honors by the Lee C. Prentice American Legion Post #36 and the Martin County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1222. Visitation will be prior to the service, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery near Winnebago. Louis passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, at United Hospital District in Blue Earth. The Lakeview Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. www.lakeviewfuneralhome.net.

