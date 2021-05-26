Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

App on Phone Helps You Locate Vehicle to Rent

By Chris Reed
Posted by 
HOT 107.9
HOT 107.9
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As we approach the end of the global pandemic, we continue to hear of shortages in many industries. The car rental business reports that there are fewer and fewer vehicles out there to rent, so some are now renting their OWN vehicles to those in need. As a matter of...

1079ishot.com
HOT 107.9

HOT 107.9

Lafayette, LA
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HOT 107.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renting#Car Rental#For Rent#Business People#Personal Vehicles#Trucks#Transportation#Industries#Approach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Cars
Related
Trafficnewspressnow.com

New transit app to help riders locate bus

St. Joseph Transit has new software that helps riders know exactly where their bus is in real time through an app or on a desktop computer. The software, RouteShout, shows where buses are on their routes, an approximate time until they reach stops, complete schedules and a map of all routes in St. Joseph.
Cell PhonesBakersfield Californian

New app shows time, location of prescribed burns

A new, first of its kind app launched recently by the California Air Resources Board shows Californians when and where prescribed fires are being planned so they can prepare for potential smoke impacts. The California Smoke Spotter app provides a comprehensive overview of the latest information on prescribed fires, projected...
Cell Phonesbgindependentmedia.org

Safe Communities suggests doing spring cleaning of phone app clutter

Safe Communities announced today that there have been four fatal crashes in Wood County compared to five at this time last year. Springtime is here! The flowers are blooming, the sun is shining and everyone is doing their spring cleaning. Whether it be getting rid of old clothes or vacuuming under the couch, this is the time of year when we all start to tidy up.
Cell Phonesatlanticcitynews.net

Is It Secure To Use Phone Tracking Apps On Mobile?

This is an often debated topic. If you download a tracking app on your mobile phone, your device can easily be tracked or monitored by a third party. A smartphone contains the users' personal information, activity log and their browsing history. In fact, cell phones can be used to track the user's real-time location.
Cell Phonestechwriter.org

How to Track a Cell Phone Location for Free

This article explains how to use location tracking apps and cell phone carriers to track a phone. It also covers who can legally track a phone. The easiest way to track a smartphone is with a location-sharing app. Basic phones require a totally different method, explained below. Install a Location...
Retailwgnradio.com

Walmart giving 740,000 workers new Samsung phones with launch of app

(NEXSTAR) — Saying the right tools “can be the difference between fast and frustrating,” Walmart is unveiling an app for its store workers’ phones that allows them to more easily do a variety of tasks. The retail behemoth unveiled Me@Walmart, a new app built in-house that’s meant to simplify daily...
Cell Phonestribuneledgernews.com

There's a heat-danger app for your phone

Jun. 9—ALBANY — As temperatures and humidity rise, the risk of heat exhaustion or other related illnesses goes up, especially for people working outdoors. To help prevent that, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration as well as the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health have come out with a smart phone heat app which can be obtained at OSHA.gov/heat/heat-app.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Phone Doctor Plus app review 2021

With all the apps, programs, and media that we store on our devices it’s bound to start piling up and slowing down the performance. The Phone Doctor Plus device performance app can be used on your iPod touch, iPad, and iPhone as a way to ensure you're getting the most out of your device.
CarsTravel + Leisure

10 Clever Ways to Save on a Rental Car This Summer, According to Experts

It's summer, which means road trips are in season - but this year's drives will look a little different (and no, we're not talking about the pandemic). Gas prices across much of the U.S. are rising and rental cars can be hard to find - not to mention expensive. We're in what Scott Keyes from Scott's Cheap Flights calls a "carpocalypse."
CarsSlate

An interview with a man who rented a U-Haul instead of a rental car because it was cheaper.

If you are considering treating yourself to a big post-vaccine trip to Hawaii this summer, you should prepare to pay handsomely. Stir-crazy vacationers are swarming to the islands, driving up the cost of just about everything else, including rental cars. But it isn’t just a matter of pent-up demand. There are complicated supply chain issues at play. During the heart of the pandemic, when tourism to Hawaii plummeted, national rental car companies offloaded some of their vehicles to the mainland. The state’s tourism authority reported that the fleet decreased by 40 percent. They weren’t as quick to buy or send them back, and it wasn’t uncommon during the worst spikes in March to see basic sedans going for $500 or even $700 a day.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Weekly

Rental Car Insurance Tips and Potential Pitfalls

With COVID-19 still limiting international travel options, it looks like our family will be traveling domestically this summer. How does rental car insurance work?. This is a great question. At the beginning of the pandemic when travel halted, rental car companies kept afloat by selling off their fleets of cars. Rental car companies also cut their routine orders for new cars. Now, in a summer where domestic travel is the most common option, customers may have to wait several hours for a rental car once they arrive at their destination. Going to the car rental counter with an insurance game plan will help you get through faster, especially this summer, when the continuing rental car shortage may cause added stress.
Orlando, FLfox35orlando.com

Cashing In: Drivers renting out their own vehicles amid rental car shortage

ORLANDO, Fla. - Travelers either can't find rental cars or they cost too much as the country faces a rental car shortage and many are turning to alternatives. Robert Gordon, with MCO Car Sharing, uses the Turo app to rent out his own fleet of cars. The car-sharing app, Turo, allows people to share their cars with travelers for a certain period, like Airbnb.
Recipesescalontimes.com

Handy Phone Apps For Busy Families

Many people resolve to be more organized at the start of a new year, but any time of year is a good time to get more organized. Busy families often are pulled in many directions, so tools that make it easier to manage schedules, important documents and more can help people keep a clear head on hectic days.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

Use Your Android Phone as a Bike Computer: The 6 Best Apps

It is still up for debate whether cyclists really need a bike computer every time they go biking. Bike computers are essential in providing real-time data to track your progress like speed, distance, and trip time. But despite their usefulness, they can be quite expensive, which is why an excellent alternative is your smartphone, especially for beginners.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Top Office Apps to Have on Your Work Mobile Phone

It is common for most people to have two cellphones – one for work, and one for personal use. This makes things a lot easier to manage and keeps your personal life separated from your work life in terms of screen time. If you think about it – say you are living in the UK, it is almost as if you have your very own IT Support London Company in your back pocket at all times when it comes to your work phone! So, it makes sense to have the best rated Office Apps on your mobile to make work easier and faster to manage and keep track of.
Cell Phoneschainstoreage.com

Walmart unveils employee app – to give workers free Samsung phones to use it

Walmart store employees will have sleek new mobile devices to go along with the chain’s new proprietary corporate app. The discount giant plans to offer more than 740,000 employees— nearly half its U.S. workforce — a new Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro smartphone, case and protection plan to use — free of charge — by the end of this year. Walmart is giving the phones to employees so that they can use a new app the company is rolling out. Although the employees will only be able to access the app’s work features while they’re on the clock, they will be able use the smartphone as their own personal device if they want. Walmart will not have access to any personal employee data.
EconomyPosted by
BoardingArea

What To Do When A Rental Car Company Is Out Of Cars

We don’t rent cars all that often. We’ve become much more comfortable taking public transportation to/from the airport in major cities like New York and Chicago and then using Uber/Lyft/Taxi to get around whatever city or town we’re in. We only need a rental car on trips when we go to places where public transportation isn’t an option (like when we went to South of the Border).
CarsWashington Post

These car rental alternatives will get you there this summer

When Ginger Moore planned a long weekend in Chicago recently, she didn’t expect to get broadsided with a $550 car rental bill. But that’s how much the rental companies charged her for four days in a compact vehicle, more than twice what she had paid for her flight from Phoenix to Midway.