Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Atlantic Notes: Tatum, J. Green, Simmons, Hill, Raptors

By Luke Adams
hoopsrumors.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Celtics and Nets each had a player leave Tuesday’s game early due to an injury, as Tim Bontemps of ESPN details. The Celtics’ loss was more significant, as star forward Jayson Tatum exited in the third quarter after being inadvertently poked in the eye by Nets forward Kevin Durant. Tatum, who headed to the locker room following the injury, eventually returned to the bench, but he was unable to play any more and his status going forward is uncertain.

www.hoopsrumors.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic#Simmons Hill Raptors#Espn#Sixers#The Associated Press#The Athletic#Toronto#Star#Brooklyn#Philadelphia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAclnsmedia.com

Jayson Tatum Postgame Interview | Celtics vs Timberwolves

Jayson Tatum was interviewed postgame after the Celtics’ 123-108 win vs the Minnesota Timberwolves. He talked about why he played in this game, his chemistry with Evan Fournier, and how to build up momentum for the playoffs. Tatum spoke about why he played in this game when so many of...
NBAYardbarker

Doc Rivers, Ben Simmons Impressed With Sixers Rookie Isaiah Joe's Defense

The Sixers were without multiple rotations players on Tuesday for their matchup against the Indiana Pacers. Doc Rivers ended up being without the services of Joel Embiid, Furkan Korkmaz, Matisse Thybulle, and Shake Milton as he attempted to clinch the number one seed. With multiple guys out of the lineup,...
NBASportsGrid

Jayson Tatum to Sit Sunday

The Boston Celtics announce Jayson Tatum will sit out of Sunday’s regular-season finale against the New York Knicks with an ankle injury. The Celtics are resting most of their starters Sunday, including Marcus Smart, Robert Williams, Kemba Walker and Even Fournier. Tatum last played in a 124-108 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on May 15, scoring 26 points, 11 rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes of action.
NBAESPN

Hoping for home: Raptors thank Tampa, but clamor for Toronto

Fred VanVleet has nothing but great things to say about Tampa. He likes the food. The people in the arena are friendly. The temporary accommodations for the Toronto Raptors were as good as anyone could expect. He didnt even mind that an alligator was living in his backyard. The Raptors...
NBANBC Sports

3 observations after Sixers lose nightmarish, testy game to Heat

The Sixers entered Thursday night’s game in Miami hoping to secure the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed. By the second quarter, they were trailing by 22 points and well on their way to a 106-94 loss worse than one Tobias Harris had called “terrible” Tuesday night against the Pacers. The...
NBACBS Sports

76ers' Ben Simmons: Uncertain for Sunday

Simmons is questionable for Sunday's game against the Magic with back stiffness. The 24-year-old posted 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-3 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, a block and a steal in 26 minutes Friday against the Magic, but he continues to battle the back issue that cost him a game earlier in May. Simmons figures to play a lesser role even if available since Philadelphia has already secured the top seed in the Eastern Conference.
NBAColumbia Missourian

Tatum, Celtics cruise to 124-108 win over Timberwolves

Jayson Tatum had 26 points and 11 rebounds as the short-handed Boston Celtics cruised to a 124-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday in Minneapolis. Evan Fournier added 18 points and was 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Six Celtics scored in double-figures as Boston snapped its four-game losing streak.
NBAsemoball.com

Brissett has career-high 31 as Pacers beat Raptors 125-113

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Oshae Brissett scored a career-best 31 points and Domantas Sabonis added 25 points and 16 rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors 125-113 to lock up the Eastern Conference's ninth seed. Indiana snapped a two-game losing streak and secured home-court advantage for Tuesday's play-in...
NBANECN

Jayson Tatum Among Many Celtics Who Won't Play in Regular Season Finale

Tatum among many Celtics who won't play in regular season finale originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics have already secured the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference standings and a spot in the NBA play-in tournament as a result, so they won't be risking any further injuries to their top players in Sunday afternoon's regular season finale.