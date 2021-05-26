Appalachian Ohio mayors want a stake in picking Ohio University's next president

After a period of keeping my announcement private while slowly overcoming my apprehensions, tending to formalities and requirements, and seeking advice from peers, I am now ready to reveal my candidacy for an At Large seat as an Independent member of Athens City Council. This was and is a daunting endeavor as a 24-year-old bartender, but I am confident that my academic and social experiences have prepared me to be not only capable, but uniquely valuable for this position.