Appalachian Ohio mayors want a stake in picking Ohio University's next president

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of Appalachian mayors have one request for Ohio University trustees: Let us help pick your next president. In a letter sent to outgoing OU Board of Trustees Chair Janelle Coleman, the mayors of six rural Ohio cities — Athens, Chillicothe, Ironton, Lancaster, Saint Clairsville and Zanesville — ask that the board include their communities' voices during the search process for the university's next president. Each of those cities is home to one of Ohio University's regional campuses.

