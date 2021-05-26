Dear Japan, the Olympics are a bureaucracy, not a democracy

Everybody loves the Olympic Games. Except when you're the host nation in the middle of a pandemic. Unfortunately for Japan's government, it's not really up to them to decide whether the Games of the 32nd Olympiad get cancelled. While Tokyo could theoretically pull the plug right now - two months from the rescheduled start date - the city is contractually obliged to go ahead. With Covid-19 cases once again surging, parts of the nation (including Tokyo) under a state of emergency and vaccine rates in the single digits, it's unsurprising that 59% of Japanese say the event should be cancelled.