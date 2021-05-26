The Strange Reason For This Beer Vs. Hard Seltzer Legal Dispute

Quick, name a product that has octupled its sales within two years. If you said “hard seltzer,” you’re right—and you likely know that because for the past three summers in a row, there have been countless news stories about the meteoric rise of hard seltzer. This week, the New York Times has another one for us. Yes, seltzer is booming! People love White Claw! We know this! Yet each time we revisit the topic, the sales figures have only inflated more and more: in 2018, the Times notes, hard seltzer was a $500 million industry. In 2020, it was worth $4 billion. And it’s only getting bigger.