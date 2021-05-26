The Strange Reason For This Beer Vs. Hard Seltzer Legal Dispute
Guys, remember when hard seltzer was our biggest concern as a society? Well, Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI) and Constellation Brands are still living like it's 2019, arguing over the merits of a certain fizzy alcoholic water, according to Food & Wine. That's because the former owns the Corona brand worldwide, while the latter owns the Corona beer brand in the U.S. Not a huge difference, really, and, if you don't count the somewhat horrendous PR that the word "corona" has been getting in recent years, there probably hasn't been much for the two beverage companies to worry about, historically speaking.www.mashed.com