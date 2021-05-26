What Is Golden Sugar And What Does It Taste Like?

British tomatoes have had a bad press over the years, being often labelled as flavourless or watery, which may explain why I can’t think of a British dish that heralds the fruit in its raw form. But things have changed. Go to any farmers’ market these days, and you’ll find delicious varieties from Kent to the Isle of Wight, so now is the time to indulge in raw tomato recipes. One of the best is today’s dish, a take on the Sicilian pasta alla Trapanese, in which tomatoes are grated fresh into a paste of roast almonds, then mixed with basil and the best olive oil you can get your hands on to form a glorious, fresh pesto.