What Is Golden Sugar And What Does It Taste Like?
For avid home bakers that are up on the latest trends and products, golden sugar might already be a staple of their pantry. However, for those who bake less often, this new kind of sugar might be a head scratcher. Like ruby chocolate was introduced as an additional option among the line-up of white, milk and dark chocolates, golden sugar is another shade on the spectrum from white to dark brown. Now bakers have one more option between granular and light brown sugars.www.mashed.com