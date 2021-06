Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.