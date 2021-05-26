Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

New DMX song, ‘Hood Blues,’ drops ahead of posthumous album release (listen)

By rolling
Posted by 
rolling out
rolling out
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZORkY_0aC0l8YO00
DMX (Photo credit: Bang Media)

A new posthumous DMX song has been released.

“Hood Blues” is the second track released since the hip-hop legend passed away last month at 50, following a stint in an intensive care unit after suffering a heart attack at his home.

It follows “Been To War” from the Forest Whitaker-starring series, “Godfather Of Harlem,” featuring Swizz Beatz and French Montana.

The latest track is produced by Swizz and features Benny the Butcher and his cousins Conway the Machine and Westside Gunn.

The cut is taken from the rapper’s posthumous album, Exodus, which is set to be released on Friday, May 28, 2021.

In a touching tribute to his late friend upon hearing the news of his death, Swizz had said “My brother would take care of everybody before he would take care of himself.

“I’ve never seen a human like him – the closest thing to a prophet … there’s only one DMX.”

In a statement, the family of the “Party Up” hitmaker — whose real name was Earl Simmons — said: “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time.”

Meanwhile, streams of the late music legend’s tunes rocketed by 928 percent after his passing on April 9.

A total of 75.7 million audio and video streams were counted on April 9 and 10, compared to 7.36 million on April 7 and 8.

Flip the page to check out “Hood Blues.”

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
62K+
Followers
3K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Swizz Beatz
Person
Westside Gunn
Person
Forest Whitaker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmx#Posthumous#Blues Music#Rapper#New Music#Video Music#Live Music#Conway The Machine#Exodus#White Plains Hospital#Dmx Song#Hood Blues#Godfather#Harlem#Countless Fans#French Montana#Home#Hearing#Today#War
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Personal FinancePosted by
rolling out

DMX’s estate may have to pay Uncle Sam

DMX had a tax lien imposed on him several months ago and reportedly owed the IRS $663,554.55. The government was gearing up to put a lien on his assets. According to documents obtained by Radaronline, X and his ex-wife Tashera Simmons owed $358,681.62 (2002), $35,896.09 (2003), and $268,976.84 (2005). A separate lien was filed against the Ruff Ryder MC for failing to pay $338,000 in 2002. The rapper born Earl Simmons also served a year in prison in 2018 for a $1.7 million tax fraud.
MusicPosted by
rolling out

Swizz Beatz, Timbaland and D-Nice to receive ASCAP ‘Voice of the Culture Award’

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 – ASCAP, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, announced Swizz Beatz, Timbaland and D-Nice will receive the prestigious ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award to kick off the 2021 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards on June 22. The award, presented to ASCAP members who have had a major influence on music and culture, will recognize their success as creators of Verzuz and Club Quarantine, two virtual events that became touchstones of empowerment through music during the pandemic.
Musicfox2detroit.com

New DMX album 'Exodus' released after rapper's death

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A new album from DMX dropped Friday, almost two months after the rapper died. DMX, whose birth name is Earl Simmons, died April 9. He was 50. "Exodus" features a number of other artists, including Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, and Swizz Beatz. It's a mix of upbeat songs and slower, emotional tracks, including one to DMX's firstborn son.
MusicRegister Citizen

DMX Becomes Posthumous Product With 'Exodus'

An early concern of social media was what would happen to a person’s online presence when they died. As Facebook gained traction, the accounts of those who’d recently passed away became living memorials, with friends and loved ones posting comments in remembrance. Sometimes an estate would continue to post on a deceased loved one’s behalf, raising questions about what exactly it means to honor the dead. In music, as streaming platforms similarly reconfigure our relationships with the artists we love, posthumous releases have thrived, presenting another awkward tension. Grieving fans surely want to hear new work from their favorite artists, but it’s hard to know if these albums — which have arrived at a tragically rapid clip in the past year — would have existed in their same form had the artists been able to have a say.
MusicPosted by
The Breakfast Club

DMX’s Posthumous Album 'Exodus' Released, Features Jay-Z, Nas, Bono & More

DMX‘s first posthumous album has arrived. The release of Exodus comes just over a month after DMX died at the age of 50, days after suffering a heart attack. “We did the whole album — the album was done — before he passed,” the late rapper's friend, longtime collaborator, and Ruff Ryders crewmate Swizz Beatz said in a recent interview with the New York Post. “It’s not an album that was pieced together after he passed. We had plans to do a two-month cleansing and workout [program] before we came with the album. He was gonna re-brand himself with new photos of him looking the best that he could look … But unfortunately we didn’t get to that part.”
MusicPosted by
Club 93.7

DMX’s Posthumous Album Exodus Arrives – Listen

Nearly two months after his tragic death at the age of 50, DMX's posthumous album, Exodus, has arrived. What may be X's last ride contains 13 songs. The star-studded tracklist features names like Jay-Z, Nas—who has two features on the project—Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys, Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, The LOX, Moneybagg Yo, Bono and others. The Pop Smoke collaboration that was expected to be on the album did not make the final cut.
Musicdeepsouthmag.com

Have a Listen: Early Song Release From New Album by Swift Silver

On June 4, Southern band Swift Silver will release its self-titled debut album. Songwriting duo Anna Kline and John Looney have toured together for over a decade as bluegrass duo Grits & Soul. With the formation of the band Swift Silver, they return to their musical roots: the drawling tremolo of rhythms and blues, the redemptive strains of Southern Gospel and the twang of rural soul. Anna brings her fiery voice, “as sweet as it is fierce,” and John lends “a masterful performance on lead guitar.” This album speaks to the path we tread. It is lyrically insightful, eloquent—and timely when examined through the lens of current events. These songs help us navigate lingering questions we daily seek to answer, they pulsate with discovery and melodically confess the hunger to right a few wrongs.
Musicfoxbangor.com

DMX Album ‘EXODUS’ Drops with Jay-Z, Bono, Snoop, Kanye

DMX lives on with his voice … and with an assist from some very famous musical friends. X’s album, “EXODUS,” just dropped, and it’s filled with assists from folks like Alicia Keys, Bono, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Snoop, The Lox, Usher, Moneybagg Yo, Griselda and Kanye. The album was produced by...
MusicBirmingham Star

Artists pay homage to DMX in his new album 'Exodus'

Washington [US], May 29 (ANI): Late American rapper and songwriter DMX's album, 'EXODUS', finally dropped on Friday, and it's filled with assists from musicians like Alicia Keys, Bono, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Snoop, The Lox, Usher, Moneybagg Yo, Griselda and Kanye West. According to TMZ, the album has been produced by...
New York City, NYnextmosh.com

A Pale Horse Named Death release new song “Believe In Something (You Are Lost)”

Share the post "A Pale Horse Named Death release new song “Believe In Something (You Are Lost)”" NYC-based doom/goth metallers A Pale Horse Named Death – led by Sal Abruscato (ex-Life of Agony, ex-Type O Negative) – have released their brand new single titled “Believe In Something (You Are Lost),” which you can check out below. The tune is the first new music to come off the act’s recently announced new full-length album dubbed ‘Infernum In Terra,’ which drops on September 24th, 2021 via Long Branch Records / SPV (pre-order).
Musicjack1065.com

Listen to Bono sing with late rapper DMX on new song, “Skyscrapers”

In February, legendary rapper DMX said that U2‘s Bono would appear on his upcoming album, on a song called “Skyscrapers.” The gruff-voiced, chart-topping rapper passed away in April but you can hear their collaboration now on his posthumous album, Exodus, out today. According GQ, the song, called “Skyscrapers,” has apparently...
CelebritiesBillboard

How to Watch Timbaland vs. Swizz Beatz 'Verzuz' Rematch

It's the battle of the founders this weekend, as Timbaland and Swizz Beatz face off in the next Verzuz event, going down Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET. The pair first dueled onstage in 2018 at the Hot 97 Summer Jam in East Rutherford, N.J., as part of a producer clash battle -- long before Verzuz premiered virtually in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

5 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: black midi, DMX, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and projects from black midi, DMX, Bachelor, Mustafa, and Portico Quartet. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)