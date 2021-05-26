30 NFL teams have approval for 100% capacity this season
Almost every team in the NFL has received approval to operate at 100% capacity this fall, according to Judy Battista of NFL.com. This week, Battista tweeted out that team presidents were told on a call that 30 of the league’s 32 teams have received approval to move forward with 100% capacity for games during the 2021 NFL season. The two organizations that have not received the nod at this time are Indianapolis and Denver.saturdaytradition.com