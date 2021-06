Elon Musk last night kicked off production of the Tesla Model S Plaid performance sedan, and as usual his standup routine was a flurry of superlatives: The car will do 0-to-60 in 1.99 seconds — being sure to edge out the 2-second mark out to the second decimal place. It will do the quarter-mile in 9.23 seconds. It can reach 200 mph. It makes over 1,000 horsepower, with 20 to spare. Each benchmark is checked off: It's the fastest. It's the safest. It's the best. It's the standard-bearer for a future in which electric cars are "kick-ass." The presentation was peak EV and peak Elon.