Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Oil spill reported on Crow Indian Reservation

By Amanda Eggert
Posted by 
Montana Free Press
Montana Free Press
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An oil spill of unknown size and duration has been reported on the Crow Indian Reservation. Richard Mylott, a spokesperson for Region 8 of the Environmental Protection Agency, said his understanding is that the spill is coming from a gathering line, a pipeline used to transport crude oil from a wellhead to a central collection point. Gathering lines generally transport a lower volume of oil than transmission lines. He said there are currently no known impacts or threats to surface waters.

montanafreepress.org
Montana Free Press

Montana Free Press

Helena, MT
217
Followers
599
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Montana Free Press is an independent, nonprofit source for in-depth local news, information, and analysis. We work independently and in collaboration with other news outlets around Montana to produce meaningful news stories that have an impact on the lives and livelihoods of local communities.

 https://montanafreepress.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Wells#Oil Spill#Oil And Gas#Tribal Land#Oil Pipelines#Crude Oil#Drillingedge#Npms#Llc#Northwestern Corporation#Phillips 66 Pipeline#Mtfp#Bia S Land Service#Deq#The Crow Tribe#Indian Affairs#Tribal Members#Landowners#Waters#Lodge Grass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
EPA
Related
Energy IndustrySantafe New Mexican.com

Oil commission approves rule change forbidding spills

The Oil Conservation Commission approved a rule change Thursday that will forbid drillers from spilling oil and toxic liquids — an amendment that activists and affected residents said would help prevent the pollution from occurring. The rule will be adopted July 8. The state Oil Conservation Division, which regulates oil...
Energy IndustryNew Haven Register

New Mexico amends rules to prohibit oil and gas spills

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — It will be unlawful for oil and natural gas drillers to spill liquid waste under revised rules adopted Thursday by New Mexico oil and gas regulators. The unanimous vote by the state Oil Conservation Commission comes after the panel heard testimony from environmentalists, industry representatives and residents during a daylong hearing.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Salon

How bankruptcy lets oil and gas companies evade cleanup rules

Bay of Campeche, Gulf of Mexico: Workers on barge (right foreground) spray chemical dispersant on excess oil around burning well of the Ixtoc I well here recently. The well continues to gush into the Bay of Campeche, making it the world's largest oil spill. Technicians of Petroleos Mexicanos, the national oil monopoly, last weekend began steadily pumping steel and lead balls--2.5 to 2.7 inches in diameter---into the blown out Ixtoc I well to help lessen the spillage. Through 8/11, Ixtoc I had spewed about 1.81 million barrels of oil into the bay, company officials said. (Getty Images)
Energy Industryfreenews.live

US oil reserves fell by 5.2 million barrels in a week

At the same time, analysts expected a reduction in inventories by 3.5 million barrels. Commercial oil reserves in the United States over the past week decreased by 5.241 million barrels and as of June 4 amounted to 474.029 million barrels, the US Department of Energy reported. At the same time,...
Energy IndustryArkansas Online

Oil and Gas Report

UNION -- Quanico Oil & Gas Inc. of El Dorado for Moody G- No. 1 to TVD: 2,800 ft. and MD: 2,800 ft. in Nacatoch Form. of Champagnolle Fld. Loc. SHL: 1,600 ft. FNL & 2,360 ft. FWL of Sec. 17-17S-14W. Contractor: Proceed Well Service; work began May 21. Quanico...
Energy Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

UN: Risk of Massive Oil Spill in Red Sea Grows Daily

NEW YORK - The U.N. environment chief warned Thursday that the risk of a massive oil spill in the Red Sea is growing daily, as Yemeni rebels prevent international experts from accessing an old, neglected tanker carrying more than 1 million barrels of crude oil. "In the event of a...
Energy Industrytribuneledgernews.com

Weld County oil spills for June 2

Jun. 2—The following spills were reported to the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission in the past two weeks. Information is based on Form 19, which operators must fill out detailing the leakage/spill events. Any spill release that may impact waters of the state must be reported as soon as practical. Any spill of 5 barrels or more must be reported within 24 hours, and any spill of 1 barrel or more, which occurs outside secondary containment, such as metal or earthen berms, must also be reported within 24 hours, according to COGCC rules. Spills and leaks typically are found during routine maintenance on existing wells, though some actual "spills" do occur among the 24,000-plus wells in the county.
Marion, MAtheweektoday.com

Marion receives $20,000 in oil spill prevention grants

MARION – The Marion Fire Department received over $20,000 in grants from the state through the Massachusetts Oil Spill Prevention and Response Act Trust Fund. A total of nine grants, adding up to $214,308, were awarded by the state and will go toward projects that help protect the state’s coastline from oil spills. Funding will provide oil spill training and planning, help start drone programs to address spill emergencies, supply spill detection sensors and purchase forward-looking infrared camera equipment to investigate oil spills and provide training and equipment necessary for wildlife rehabilitation.
Texas Statenaturalgasintel.com

Texas and California Oil, Gas Permitting Turns South in May

The U.S. drilling permit count reversed by 23% in May month/month and was down 3% from a year ago, Evercore ISI said in its latest summary of nationwide data. The energy analyst firm each month compiles oil and gas permitting figures using state and federal data. April permitting had bounced...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

NOCs to Fill Void as Majors Retreat from Oil and Gas

(Bloomberg) -- When Exxon Mobil Corp. decided to get out of a big oil field in Iraq, the government took on the unusual role of salesman. Iraqi officials pitched West Qurna-1 to likely buyers from among Exxon’s supermajor peers, including arch-rival Chevron Corp. There weren’t any takers. That left Iraq...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Canadian oil sands producers commit to net-zero

Plans include CCUS deployment, electrification and possible modular nuclear reactors. Five of Canada’s largest oil sands producers said June 9 they would embark on a path to net-zero by 2050, utilising a range of technologies to slash greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The Oil Sands Pathways to Net Zero initiative is...
Texas Statencadvertiser.com

Oil & Gas producers, Texas leads the way in tackling methane emissions

Under almost every scenario of the future global energy mix, oil and natural gas will continue to power the world for at least another 50 years. As policymakers and global leaders aim to create a sustainable future amid tomorrow’s energy mix, oil and gas producers also understand the need for less carbon intensive fuels and are taking a long-term approach to emissions mitigation.
Energy IndustryUS News and World Report

Interior Gauging Interest in Gulf of Mexico Wind Power

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — President Joe Biden's administration wants to know whether offshore wind companies want to move into the Gulf of Mexico. The agency that oversees offshore leases will publish a request for interest Friday in the Federal Register, for areas off Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama, the Interior Department said Tuesday.
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Shell to accelerate emissions cuts after Dutch court ruling

Royal Dutch Shell plc will accelerate its carbon-emission cuts following a Dutch court ruling last month that said the company’s climate plans weren’t sufficient. The oil and gas giant still expects to appeal the verdict and believes it has been unjustly singled out, chief executive officer Ben van Beurden said Wednesday. However, the company also feels “determination to rise to the challenge” posed by the ruling, he said.
Energy IndustryNational Audubon Society

It’s Time to Address Abandoned Oil and Gas Wells

Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. As Congress debates the scale and scope of a national infrastructure package, there is a unique opportunity to enact bipartisan legislation that is good for displaced energy industry workers, the rural economies they support, as well as the climate and wildlife habitat. Congress must advance legislation that address the staggering number of so-called “orphaned” oil and gas wells across the country.
Temple, TXfox44news.com

Domestic sewage spill reported in Temple’s Bird Creek area

TEMPLE, Texas – As a result of recent storms and excessive rainfall, the City of Temple’s wastewater collection system has experienced a significant overflow. The spill occurred at 2402 S. 61st Street Tuesday afternoon, with approxiamtely 169,050 gallons of domestic sewage spilled. Areas potentially affected include Bird Creek, between Westwood Road and Bird Creek Drive.
Politicsravallirepublic.com

Photos: Water on the Crow Reservation

Only a few miles outside of Crow Agency live the majority of the tribe, roughly 6,500 people who only have themselves to rely on for a clean glass of water. A recent agreement between the Crow Tribe and the federal government has laid the foundation for a treatment plant on the Bighorn River. The subsequent installation of pipes from the plant will supply water to the entire reservation, where around 80% of tribal members have gotten their water from a well or cistern for decades.