Oil spill reported on Crow Indian Reservation
An oil spill of unknown size and duration has been reported on the Crow Indian Reservation. Richard Mylott, a spokesperson for Region 8 of the Environmental Protection Agency, said his understanding is that the spill is coming from a gathering line, a pipeline used to transport crude oil from a wellhead to a central collection point. Gathering lines generally transport a lower volume of oil than transmission lines. He said there are currently no known impacts or threats to surface waters.montanafreepress.org