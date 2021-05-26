Reese's Senior Bowl, NFL to host HBCU Combine in Alabama

A football, basketball, and track and field star in high school, Justin Hunter arrived in Knoxville as one of the best wide receiver prospects in the country. It didn’t take him long to show fans of the Tennessee Volunteers why. He earned All-Freshman honors in the SEC as a true freshman in 2010, the same year during which he also competed for Tennessee’s track and field team. A torn ACL impacted his sophomore season, but he came back in 2012 to post 1,083 yards and nine touchdowns. At his peak, he looked every bit the superstar. But, once he came back, there was a bit of a hitch in his giddyup. He just looked a little more apprehensive. Nonetheless, at 6’4″ and 200 pounds, Hunter possessed elite size at the position. The potential was still enough for him to be considered among the best receivers in the 2013 draft class – and to be fair, that was for good reason. In addition to his size, Hunter had tremendous speed and was spectacular at using his length to take advantage of defensive backs.