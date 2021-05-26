Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Reese's Senior Bowl, NFL to host HBCU Combine in Alabama

By NFL Reporters
NFL
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Reese's Senior Bowl, in collaboration with the National Football League, will hold the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges & Universities) Combine in Mobile, Alabama. Select players from four HBCU conferences -- CIAA, MEAC, SIAC and SWAC -- and other HBCU institutions will be invited to participate in the event. Held...

www.nfl.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Combine#American Football#Alabama Football#College Football#Nfl Football#Senior Football#Hbcu Combine#Siac#Swac#The Senior Bowl#Hbcu Scouting Committee#Hbcu Players#Hbcu Athletes#Hbcu Prospects#Hbcu Draft Prospects#Nfl Combine#Nfl History#Football Players#Football Operations#Hancock Whitney Stadium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Fort Dodge, IAyourfortdodge.com

Dodger Stadium To Host Bowl Game Between Top 10 Teams Saturday

Fort Dodge will host a college football bowl game this weekend, as Iowa Central has accepted a bid to the Graphic Edge Bowl. Normally, the bowl game is played at the UNI Dome, but that changed due to the NJCAA’s shuffle to the football schedule. Dodger Stadium has now been selected to be the host site.
Boston, MABoston Globe

Boston College will host Alabama in football in 2031

Boston College will play a two-game football series with Alabama beginning in 2031, with the Crimson Tide traveling to Alumni Stadium on Sept. 13 of that year. The Eagles will make the return trip to Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa in 2034. “As we look to build out our future schedules,...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Way-too-early 2021 Bills win-loss predictions

Following the release of the Buffalo Bills’ 2021 regular season schedule this past week here is a way-too-early win-loss predictions via manager editor Nick Wojton and contributor David De Cristofaro:. Bills vs. Steelers. De Cristofaro: Win. Ben Rothlisberger looks to make one more deep playoff run before calling it a...
Westwood, MAPatriot Ledger

NFL-style high school football combine scheduled for June 26 in Westwood

The Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association has partnered with HardKore Athletic Performance of Rockland to stage its annual Athletic Combine at Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood on June 26. The Combine is open to all Massachusetts high school football players. Registered athletes will be assigned a starting time...
NFLchatsports.com

NFL news: Las Vegas could still host 2024 Super Bowl

Wednesday, the NFL announced it has awarded the 2023 Super Bowl to Arizona and the game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, which, of course is the home of the Arizona Cardinals. The game will be played February 12, 2023. Next season’s Super Bowl will be played...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the Alabama quarterbacks in the NFL

Alabama struggled to put quarterbacks in the NFL for quite some time. The days of Bart Starr, Joe Namath, Ken Stabler and others were long over, but with Nick Saban’s arrival that began to change. We’ve seen Saban quarterbacks John Parker Wilson and Greg McElroy see short stints in the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 Dark horse NFL Super Bowl contenders primed to shine in 2021

There are always favorites to win it all but that doesn’t mean we can’t have surprise contenders to make the Super Bowl. Here are five dark horse teams in the NFL 2021 season. Entering the 2021 NFL season, there are two teams that most would agree are favorites to get...
NFLdailymagazine.news

Whose Super Bowl windows are opening, closing in '21? 'NFL Total Access'

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Kim Jones, David Carr, and Cynthia Frelund discuss which teams' Super Bowl windows are opening, closing in 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network. Sports/Football. 2021-06-04 09:05:35Z. NFL players are being urged to limit the use of...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Alabama Football: Two Tide legends finally together in the NFL

This is a dream come true for Alabama football fans. When Alabama fans watch the NFL, they usually look for their favorite players from college to dominate. Thankfully, two Alabama football legends will be on the same roster this season. After a long and historic career with the Atlanta Falcons,...
NFLLas Vegas Herald

Raiders host Girls Flag Football All-Star Game, Combine, Clinic

HENDERSON, Nev. - The Las Vegas Raiders partnered with the Southern Nevada Flag Football Coaches Association and Allegiant to host the Southern Nevada High School Girls Flag Football All-Star Game. Prior to the game, the girls took part in a combine event which served as a showcase to perform physical and mental tests in the hopes of attracting the attention of college recruiters. The day began with a clinic for girls ages 7-13 who wish to advance their football skills and fundamentals. These activities were part of the "Inspire" program, a unique endeavor presented by Allegiant, which stepped in to provide several assets for the participants including camp shirts and giveaway items.
NFLsobrosnetwork.com

Tennessee Titans Throwback Thursday: Justin Hunter

A football, basketball, and track and field star in high school, Justin Hunter arrived in Knoxville as one of the best wide receiver prospects in the country. It didn’t take him long to show fans of the Tennessee Volunteers why. He earned All-Freshman honors in the SEC as a true freshman in 2010, the same year during which he also competed for Tennessee’s track and field team. A torn ACL impacted his sophomore season, but he came back in 2012 to post 1,083 yards and nine touchdowns. At his peak, he looked every bit the superstar. But, once he came back, there was a bit of a hitch in his giddyup. He just looked a little more apprehensive. Nonetheless, at 6’4″ and 200 pounds, Hunter possessed elite size at the position. The potential was still enough for him to be considered among the best receivers in the 2013 draft class – and to be fair, that was for good reason. In addition to his size, Hunter had tremendous speed and was spectacular at using his length to take advantage of defensive backs.
NFLbucksinsider.com

Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields signs rookie deal with Chicago Bears

Justin Fields landed with the Chicago Bears in the 2021 NFL Draft. Despite some debate regarding his abilities leading into the draft, the former Ohio State quarterback was selected No. 11 overall, the fourth player at his position off the board following Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, BYU’s Zach Wilson and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance. On Thursday, Fields was officially rewarded for his hard work. According to a report from NFL Network league insider Tom Pelissero, the Bears signed Fields to his rookie deal. Per Pelissero’s report, Fields signed a fully guaranteed four-year worth $18,871,952 contract that includes $11,085,056 in signing bonuses. This number falls in line with Spotrac.com’s projected salary for Fields released shortly after the NFL Draft, which had him earning $18,871,955 on his rookie deal with a signing bonus of $11,085,058. Fields was a five-star prospect out of Kennesaw, Georgia, and the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback and the…
NFLSportsGrid

NFL Seeking Host City for Games in Germany

Https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1402641406427123714. The NFL has already expanded to Europe, playing 28 games since 2007 in London, and they are now looking to add regular-season games in Germany. The first step in that process is finding a city to host the games. In a press release, NFL Head of UK and Europe Brett Gosper said, “The International Series has become a highlight of the sporting calendar in the UK, with many fans traveling from Germany to attend. We are very excited about the development of our German fan base, and the time is right to identify a partner who can execute a game at NFL standards as part of our international growth strategy.”
NFLlastwordonsports.com

PFF: Andy Reid Is the Best Head Coach in the NFL

Ever since his time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Andy Reid has been considered one of the best coaches in the NFL. However, ever since he got an elite quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, the one-time Coach of the Year has been nearly unstoppable. The Kansas City Chiefs have been the class of the NFL since 2018, appearing in two Super Bowls, winning one, and coming inches away from appearing in a third.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Texans Pro Bowl CB Joseph Announces NFL Retirement

Former Houston Texans cornerback and 15-year league veteran Johnathan Joseph has officially announced his retirement from the NFL. In a statement via his Twitter, Joseph said the following:. "Today I retire from the NFL. In the summer of 2006, I signed my first NFL contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. Fifteen...