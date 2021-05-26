Cancel
AGCO-Amity JV LLC Acquired by Sweden-Based Väderstad

farm-equipment.com
 16 days ago

AGCO-Amity JV, LLC (AAJV), the company that markets the well-known brand names of Concord, Wil-Rich and Wishek, announced it has been acquired by Väderstad AB. Väderstad AB has acquired 100% of AAJV and will be fully integrating it into the Väderstad global group of companies under the name Vaderstad Inc. Founded in 1962 by Rune and Siw Stark, Väderstad AB is a family-owned company based in Väderstad, Sweden and currently has more than 1,550 employees with representation in 40 countries.

