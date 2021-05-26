Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Abhor what is evil

By Minister Eric Hicks Church of Christ
hiawathaworldonline.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you think of the word “evil” there are certainly a good number of images that may come to mind. You might think of murder, sexual immorality, or even the devil himself. While all these images are certainly valid, evil is not limited to the most hideous acts of human behavior.

www.hiawathaworldonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romans#Galatians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Religionworldtruthvideos.org

Their evil plans

⁣On January 13, 1489, Chemor, Jewish Rabbi of Arles in Provence, wrote to the Grand Sanhedrin, which had its seat in Constantinople, for advice, as the people of Aries were threatening the synagogues. What should the Jews do? This was the reply:. Dear beloved brethren in Moses, we have received...
Religioncrisismagazine.com

We Need to Name the Evil

Many Catholics are divided on the subject of abortion. Even though Church teaching on this matter is crystal clear (CCC 2270-2275), Pew Research reported that more than half of U.S. Catholics favor legalized abortion (i.e. “pro-choice” Catholics), and a subset from this group upholds that the Church ought to reverse her teaching on abortion to “keep up with the times.”
Religioneagleobserver.com

RELIGION: Angels in heaven rejoice over sinners who repent

"Then drew near unto him all the publicans and sinners for to hear him. And the Pharisees and scribes murmured, saying, This man receiveth sinners, and eateth with them. And he spake this parable unto them, saying, What man of you, having an hundred sheep, if he lose one of them, doth not leave the ninety and nine in the wilderness, and go after that which is lost, until he find it? And when he hath found it, he layeth it on his shoulders, rejoicing. And when he cometh home, he calleth together his friends and neighbours, saying unto them, Rejoice with me; for I have found my sheep which was lost. I say unto you, that likewise joy shall be in heaven over one sinner that repenteth, more than over ninety and nine just persons, which need no repentance. Either what woman having ten pieces of silver, if she lose one piece, doth not light a candle, and sweep the house, and seek diligently till she find it? And when she hath found it, she calleth her friends and her neighbours together, saying, Rejoice with me; for I have found the piece which I had lost. Likewise, I say unto you, there is joy in the presence of the angels of God over one sinner that repenteth." Luke 15:1-10.
Religionlivinglutheran.org

Lectionary blog: Overcoming spiritual evil

This week’s passages tell of two occasions when other-than-human evil attempted to assault and insult God’s people. One instance was in a military confrontation, and another was in an attack involving the weather. I want to say from the outset that I believe strongly that God has nothing to do with almost all violent conflict and equally almost nothing to do with so-called “acts of God,” such as floods and storms. But once in a very great while, Scripture argues that God is involved in such acts as a means to overcome evil with good.
Books & LiteratureJohn Green's tumblr

The Evil Queen

| Screen Adaptations (1937 - 2018) The Queen is “a woman whose power is derived from her beauty; it is this, the tale implies, that provides her place in the castle’s hierarchy. If the king’s attention turns from his wife to another, what power is left to an aging woman? Witchcraft, the tale answers. Potions, poisons, and self-protection.”
Religionjosephdchase.com

Call Evil, Evil and Good, Good!

I have spent the majority of my life as a preacher of God’s Word. Never once have I exposed sin out of hatred for people. I hated sin and what it has done, but never the people who have been caught up in the snare of the devil. My purpose...
Religionrevivalandreformation.org

Earnest Work: A Recipe for Lessening Burdens, June 22

Therefore I take pleasure in infirmities, in reproaches, in necessities, in persecutions, in distresses for Christ’s sake: for when I am weak, then am I strong. 2 Corinthians 12:10. There have been altogether too many looking in upon their own trials and difficulties. But when they forget self, and look...
Religionthepostnewspaper.net

There is Bigger in Front of You Than What is Behind You

There’s a familiar statement that I often hear that goes something like this: You can’t move forward in life looking in the rearview mirror. When we stay stuck on our past, whether victories or failures, we are not able to fully see our future and where we are supposed to be heading.
Religionsportsspectrum.com

Daily Devotional: Tuesday, June 22 - Love Wins

“No, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him who loved us. For I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, nor height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.” — Romans 8:37-39 (ESV)
ReligionHigh Plains Journal

Meditation

In Christ Jesus you are all children of God through faith.—Galatians 3:26 (NIV) During a recent job interview, I was asked to draw an identity wheel—a pie chart depicting the importance I place on my social identities. After I completed the wheel, I looked at how my gender, race, socioeconomic status, education, religion, country of origin, age, family structure, and physical ability shape and define who I consider myself to be. I realized how much I conduct my life according to these identities. Then I asked myself, Where does Christ fit in? What if I leave no space for Christ to fill?
ReligionNeshoba Democrat

GETTING THE MESSAGE/Christ heals a man

Here we see the gospel spreading across Judea. Peter is traveling throughout the region, and Luke first gives us an account of his activity in the town of Lydda. There Peter encounters a man named Aeneas, who had been bedridden for 8 years due to paralysis. Peter says to him, “Aeneas, Jesus Christ heals you; rise and make your bed.” And immediately he rose.
Religionraptureforums.com

The Grasping Evil

I preface this commentary by giving credit to my good friend and colleague, Bill Salus, for his recent email newsletter with the subject Top 20 Pre-Tribulation Prophecies. As usual, I found his analysis to be on the biblical mark—even considering my disagreement with his belief that Psalm 83 is a war involving Israel that precedes the Gog-Magog attack. As I’ve stated in that regard, he could well be right and I wrong on the matter.
Religioncatholic365.com

An Anatomy of Evil (A Poem)

And the politics of His established religion. for there was no evil about Him. of our never-ending struggle. or at least try to be good. and being waged within our limping lives. Jesus understands. Jesus took all the evil upon Himself,. the peccadillos, the hideous crimes,. and the system sickness.
Religioncalvaryindianolablog.com

Jesus-Minded Enough To Make a Difference

“I do all things for the sake of the gospel, so that I may become a fellow partaker of it.” – Paul, in his first letter to the Corinthians (9:23) Think on that for a moment. Paul, who is our example in so many ways of the Christ-minded person, had at the back of his mind that he wanted to make sure that His life was in the right place with God. I learn so much from Paul’s heart about my life with Jesus!
Religionavemariaradio.net

The Importance of Fathers

"For this reason I kneel before the Father, from whom every family* in heaven and on earth is named, that he may grant you in accord with the riches of his glory to be strengthened with power through his Spirit in the inner self, and that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith; that you, rooted and grounded in love, may have strength to comprehend with all the holy ones what is the breadth and length and height and depth, and to know the love of Christ that surpasses knowledge, so that you may be filled with all the fullness of God. Now to him who is able to accomplish far more than all we ask or imagine, by the power at work within us, to him be glory in the church and in Christ Jesus to all generations, forever and ever. Amen." Ephesians 3:14-21 The greatest testimony for any father is to reflect the glory of God the Father in his life. This profoundly affects positively to his wife and children. The attributes of God to be center in our lives. Consider St. Joseph, he is the worlds greatest dad who took care of the Holy Family. Not only was St. Joseph a hard worker, his faith was so strong that he was able to save his family taking long journeys as far as Egypt when chased by an evil king.
Religionthebookkeeper247.com

I Surrender “Devotion”

Praise the Lord; praise God our savior! For each day he carries us in his arms. Interlude (Psalms 68:19 NLT) I know there is a lot of times in my life that I’ve used this same phrase. I feel like I’m the one who originated it but at the same time what am I really saying? Am I giving up? Am I letting all my frustrations build and build and build until I get to a point where I just can’t take it anymore?
Religionssnet.org

Wednesday: New Covenant and Eternal Life

Of course, we all die, but according to Jesus, this death is only a sleep, a temporary hiatus that — for those who believe in Him — will end in the resurrection of life. When Christ returns, the dead in Christ will rise immortal, and the living followers of Christ will be changed into immortality in the twinkling of an eye. Both the dead and the living who are Christ’s will possess the same kind of resurrection body. Immortality begins at that time for God’s people.
Religionjohnsanidopoulos.com

The Fruits of Pentecost in the Life of the Believer (St. Innocent of Alaska)

While walking the path of Christ, you should not rely only on yourself. If Jesus Christ, our Great Benefactor, had not given us help every step of the way, no one could have reached salvation. Even the Apostles, when left to themselves, were unable to follow Jesus and faintheartedly dispersed. But when on Pentecost they received help from above, they joyfully followed His path, and then neither dangers nor difficulties nor death itself could discourage them.
ReligionCleburne County Sun-Times

After God

“My soul followeth hard after thee: thy right hand upholdeth me” (Psalm 63:8). “They that are after the flesh do mind the things of the flesh; but they that are after the Spirit the things of the Spirit” (Romans 8:5). “After” indicates the object of a stated or implied action. Desire turns our focus and our steps. We go after what we desire. Can we cultivate desire for the right? With God’s help we can. He gives eye-opening moments when we realize the benefit and the beauty of holiness and gives the power to make life-changing decisions. Refusing His drawing results in hardening of the heart and difficulty in responding later. In these encounters with God, we make up our minds to follow Him through the salvation plan in Christ and walk in the Spirit and the Truth.