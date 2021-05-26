Cancel
Congress & Courts

Hear what John Warner said he wants his legacy to be

 28 days ago

In an October 2017 interview with CNN's Dana Bash, former Virginia Sen. John Warner talked about what he wanted his political legacy to be after 30 years of serving in the Senate.

The Hill

Biden at Sen. John Warner's funeral: He 'gave me confidence'

President Biden memorialized the late Sen. John Warner (R-Va.) on Wednesday, recalling the day the late lawmaker endorsed of him for president in the 2020 election. “As we say in the Senate, ‘excuse me a point of personal privilege.’ When John endorsed me for president last year, it carried an extra meaning for me,” Biden said at the senator's funeral Wednesday morning. “It wasn’t merely that a prominent Republican endorsed me. When John endorsed me, it gave me confidence, not about winning, about being able to do the job. John gave me confidence.”
CBS News

Biden remembers the late Senator John Warner at his funeral

Washington — President Biden spoke at the funeral of former Republican Senator John Warner of Virginia on Wednesday, praising the late lawmaker's legacy of bipartisanship at a time when there is very little of it. The funeral for Warner, a moderate Republican, evoked an arguably bygone era of bipartisan camaraderie and cooperation.
