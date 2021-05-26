Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Media, PA

Social Media and Its Impact on Your Mental Health

By PHL17 Morning News Desk
phl17.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay is Mental Health Awareness Month and a big impact on our mental health is social media. You may think it brings you joy, but some experts say it can have a negative impact on your mental health.

phl17.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Media, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Joy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
Woodburn Independent

Walmsley, O'Brien: Pandemic left big impact on substance use, mental health

Bethany Walmsley is executive director for the Returning Veterans Project. Mark O'Brien is with RALI and an expert on criminal justice and addiction.The COVID-19 pandemic that began in early 2020, leading to stay-at-home orders, quarantines, and school and business closures has resulted in more than 167,000 infections and nearly 2,500 deaths in Oregon. We all want to get back to normal, but as we look to the future, we must also recommit to the fight against the opioid crisis that has been exacerbated by the pandemic as well as support those experiencing heightened mental health issues. Mental health and substance...
Mental HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

It's not anti-social to unlock your life slowly: Dr AHMED HANKIR says it could be damaging to our mental health to rush back to our old way of living too quickly

There is a palpable feeling of excitement in the air that a return to ‘business as usual’ might actually be within our grasp. It’s understandable, after all, we have felt incarcerated in our homes as a result of the lockdown, waiting for what feels like an eternity to experience the joy associated with once again being free.
Businessabc57.com

Impact on mental health, addiction recovery as things go back to normal

As more Americans get vaccinated and life returns to some degree of normalcy, experts weighed in on the impact the pandemic has had on mental health and addiction. The pandemic brought on the perfect storm when it comes to mental health and addiction as the onset of symptoms, such as social isolation, economic stressors and grief, are all factors many Americans have experienced.
New York City, NYEurekAlert

COVID-19 pandemic has had significant impact on the mental health of adolescents

New York, NY, June 3, 2021 -- A study of over 59,000 Icelandic adolescents by a team of Icelandic and North American behavioral and social scientists found that COVID-19 has had a significant, detrimental impact on adolescent mental health, especially in girls. The study is the first to investigate and document age- and gender-specific changes in adolescent mental health problems and substance use during the COVID-19 pandemic, while accounting for upward trends that were appearing before the pandemic. The findings are published in The Lancet Psychiatry.
Internetpsychologytoday.com

How Social Media Can Influence Your Memories

People are more likely to remember experiences that they post on social media, research suggests. Posting on ephemeral social media channels like Snapchat also improves recall later, even though the post has disappeared. These effects may occur because posting involves rehearsing and processing the event, or simply because people may...
Healthhow2shout.com

happn’s survey finding indicates an insight on the impact of the pandemic on mental health

India is recovering from the second wave of the coronavirus. With the state-wise lockdowns and social distancing protocols still being followed as a practice, the isolation continues to affect the individuals in every possible aspect. It has been particularly devastating for people who are single and live far from their loved ones. They distanced themselves from friends and family, the work got heavier, and they started spending more time indoors in their own company. It has not been an easy year for those looking for love and wanted to explore the idea of meeting someone new, thus making them lonely. To better understand how people felt during this year, happn, a leading international dating app recently administered an in-app survey in India with a hope to gain an insight on how people are holding up emotionally. The aim of the survey was to understand the best way to support their users during these difficult times.
Mental Healthosu.edu

Your Student Life: SilverCloud for Mental Health

Nationwide, universities report a 30% increase in demand for mental health services despite only 6% increases in student enrollment. To meet the increasing demand and variety of mental health concerns experienced by college students, Student Life Counseling and Consultation Service (CCS) offers a variety of solutions. You can learn more about this variety on the CCS Mental Health Support webpage.
Healthchestertownspy.org

Commentary – Self Care No Matter What the Cost

As I continue to read the articles about Naomi Osaka removing herself from the French Open and the ongoing scrutiny that she is facing for how she shared the news of why she removed herself, I feel there is a need to pause. Naomi took the steps she needed to provide her mind the self-care it needed. She recognized that her battle with depression since 2018 was reason enough to step back from the media interviews that were required to play in the Open. After paying a $15,000.00 fine and learning that she would be suspended from the Open, she removed herself from the competition.
Internetretechnology.com

Conquering Social Media and Lead Generation in Your Market

The #1 Social Media Training Series is coming to YOU via WEBINAR. Learn tips, tricks and shortcuts from top agents across the nation and how they are leveraging the hottest social channels to capture referrals, increase their sphere, and gain more business even in a low inventory market. Need help...
Relationship Advice963xke.com

Want A Better Relationship? Don’t Post It On Social Media

It seems it’s best to keep your relationship off of social media…. Shotkit, a virtual community of photographers, polled more than 2,000 British citizens who are currently in a relationship, and found that just 10 percent of those who post images of themselves and their partner on social media described the state of their relationship as “very happy.”
Mental Healthcovenantfamilysolutions.com

Pandemic Aftershocks: Overcoming the Mental Health Impacts for Seniors

Please note, the information in this post is not a replacement for personal medical advice. We have all had disruptions to our routines as a result of health concerns and local policies related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As with many traumatic events, recovering and finding stable ground can take years. The pandemic impacted everyone differently. This is based on a number of factors, such as where they were located and their access to medical services. Age is another factor that has been determined to be important in predicting treatment outcomes for cases of COVID-19. Specifically, older adults are at the highest risk for complications, including death, if they contract the virus. Beyond weathering the pandemic, the population of older adults is faced with a number of other challenges. When combined, the resulting stress can be overwhelming. To illustrate how this can play out, let’s look at an example.
Internetdigitalcommerce360.com

Social media influencers with small followings can deliver a big impact

If a brand wants actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to promote a product to his 187 million Instagram followers, it can expect to pay $1 million per post, according to social media analytics firm HopperIQ. But millions of other influencers reach smaller groups of consumers interested in particular topics, such as baking or photography. The question is: How does a brand on a limited budget find influencers that reach the right shoppers?
InternetUV Cavalier Daily

The science behind social media addictiveness and its consequences

With the pandemic forcing people to stay in their own homes for extended periods of time, social media use has been at an all-time high. Between late March and early May, the Harris Poll found that between 46 percent and 51 percent of U.S. adults were using social media more since the outbreak began, with 60 percent of those who responded being ages 18 to 34. College students have often been characterized as excessive social media users, but now students’ overuse has led to questions over whether they have developed an “addiction” to social media and what the repercussions may be.
Behind Viral VideosTrendHunter.com

Kindness-Focused Social Media Campaigns

TikTok, the popular short-form social media platform targeting Gen Z and Millennial consumers, recently launched the new #CreateKindness campaign. The aim of the series is to raise awareness around bullying and features the real and personal experiences of TikTok creator-animators, showing how "we can all choose and #CreateKindness." In addition,...
InternetSandusky Register

Ditching social media

Several friends on my Facebook timeline announced they're going to take the summer off from social media. They say sites like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and others produce too much negativity. Facebook, and before it, MySpace, used to be perceived as a place to connect in a benign, almost pleasant...
Mental HealthPosted by
Fox News

'Whiteness' a 'parasitic-like condition' with no cure, medical journal article claims

"Whiteness" is "a malignant, parasitic-like condition," for which "there is not yet a permanent cure," a recently published research article claims. The article, titled "On Having Whiteness," appears in The Journal of the American Psychoanalytic Association. It was authored by Dr. Donald Moss, a White man who serves on the faculties of both the New York Psychoanalytic Institute and the San Francisco Center for Psychoanalysis.