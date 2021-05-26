Cancel
The world's smallest fruit picker controlled by artificial intelligence

By Technical University of Denmark
Cover picture for the articleThe goal of Kaare Hartvig Jensen, Associate Professor at DTU Physics, was to reduce the need for harvesting, transporting, and processing crops for the production of biofuels, pharmaceuticals, and other products. The new method of extracting the necessary substances, which are called plant metabolites, also eliminates the need for chemical and mechanical processes.

