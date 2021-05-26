Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waterbury, CT

Police: Waterbury Man Arrested After Wolcott Home Invasion, Shot Fired

By Large Dave
Posted by 
KICKS 105.5
KICKS 105.5
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Waterbury man is being accused and facing numerous felonies after a wild home invasion that occurred at a residence on Wolcott Road (Rt. 69) in town yesterday. According to the Wolcott Police Department, at 7AM yesterday morning, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, WPD received a report of a burglary in progress at a residence near the Tap & Barrel Bar and Grill on Wolcott Road. When officers arrived, they found that the alleged suspect had kicked in the back door of the residence, fired a gun into the house, and had fled the scene.

danburycountry.com
KICKS 105.5

KICKS 105.5

Brookfield, CT
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
910K+
Views
ABOUT

KICKS 105.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Danbury, Connecticut. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wolcott, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Waterbury, CT
City
Wolcott, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Danbury, CT
Waterbury, CT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Home Invasion#Police Detectives#Accused Of Assault#The Assault#Criminal Mischief#Wpd#Ohio Ave#Waterbury Superior Court#Wolcott Road#Man#Suspect#Officer#Downtown Danbury#Gun#Reckless Endangerment#Numerous Felonies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Waterbury, CTPosted by
FOX 61

Man killed in Waterbury shooting identified

WATERBURY, Conn. — A man who was found dead by officers Thursday night after they responded to a shots fired complaint has been identified. Police said James David Smith, 26, of Waterbury, died at the scene. Smith recently moved to Waterbury from New York. Police say officers responded to the...
Naugatuck, CTmycitizensnews.com

Naugatuck police charge 2, seize drugs during traffic stop

NAUGATUCK — Police charged two men and seized an array of drugs Friday night following a traffic stop. Police said officer James Tortora made the stop at about 7:45 p.m. on Old Waterbury Turnpike near Sheridan Drive after he saw the car had illegal tints on the windows. Police said there was an odor of marijuana coming from the car.
Naugatuck, CTPosted by
i95 ROCK

Naugatuck Police: Pair Allegedly Busted With Mobile Drug Factory

The Naugatuck Police Department has just announced the arrests of two men from New Haven and Waterbury after a weekend traffic stop led to the alleged discovery of hundreds of narcotic pills, marijuana, marijuana edibles, cocaine, and enough packaging materials to constitute the charge of Operating a Drug Factory. According...
Waterbury, CTConnecticut Post

Police: Waterbury homicide victim recently moved to city

WATERBURY — Police on Monday identified last week’s homicide victim as James David Smith, a man investigators say recently moved to the area. Smith was killed shortly before 8 p.m. on May 13, Sgt. Robert Davis said. Officers were dispatched for a report of shots fired in the area of...
Naugatuck, CTPosted by
FOX 61

Traffic stop in Naugatuck leads to seizure of drugs, two arrests

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck Police say a traffic stop led to the arrest of two men and the seizure of a large and varied collection of illegal drugs. Police say that on Friday, they conducted a motor vehicle stop on Old Waterbury Turnpike in the area of Sheridan Drive. During the ensuing investigation, police found 619 Alprazolam (Xanax) pills, 38 Focalin pills, 51 Gabapentin pills, 2.4 grams of cocaine, 14.82 oz of edible cannabis (packaged as Skittles), 10.69 ounces of leaf cannabis, packaging materials and multiple scales.
Bridgeport, CTMiddletown Press

'Scarface' charged with assaulting a bar security guard over mask-wearing

BRIDGEPORT — A local man on probation for an assault conviction was charged Friday with stabbing a security guard in the neck at a bar following an argument about mask wearing. Jonathan “Scarface” Ortiz-Laporte, 31, of Church Street, was charged with first-degree assault and carrying a dangerous weapon. Assistant State’s...
Plymouth, CTBristol Press

Plymouth police investigating vandalism at local airport

PLYMOUTH -- Police are investigating vandalism at the local airport. According to Capt. Edward Benecchi, multiple individuals on Thursday were walking the grounds of Waterbury Airport when they began walking atop three planes that were being stored there. One of the planes sustained significant damage. He added that it’s not...
Waterbury, CTNBC Connecticut

One Dead After Waterbury Shooting

Police are investigating after a shooting left one dead in Waterbury Thursday evening. Officials said they responded to a shots fired complaint in the area of Chestnut Avenue at approximately 7:50 p.m. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head area. He was pronounced...
Waterbury, CTConnecticut Post

Waterbury PD: Person found with 'gunshot wound to the head area' dies

WATERBURY — A man found in the Chestnut Avenue area Thursday with “a gunshot wound to the head area” has died, according to police. Officials had been dispatched to the area before 7:50 p.m. Thursday “on a shots fired complaint,” police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Davis wrote in a news release.
Waterbury, CTMiddletown Press

Man found dead with gunshot wound in Waterbury, police say

WATERBURY — A man found Thursday near Chestnut Avenue with a gunshot wound to his "head area” has died, according to police. Police went to the area at around 7:50 p.m. Thursday after someone reported that shots had been fired, police spokesman Sgt. Robert Davis wrote in a news release.
Waterbury, CTPosted by
WTIC News Talk 1080

Waterbury police investigating homicide

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTIC Radio)_ Waterbury Police are investigating a homicide. Police say a man was killed in the area of Chestnut Avenue around 7:48 p.m. on Thursday. The victim was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation remains open. Anyone with information regarding this...
Waterbury, CTchatsports.com

Car with baby inside stolen in Waterbury, police say

A car with a child in it has again been stolen from a gas station convenience store parking lot in Connecticut, this time in Waterbury, police say. The baby was found unharmed. The infant was in a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox parked at the Shell station, 618 West Main St., about...
Waterbury, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Waterbury man dead after being shot in head Thursday evening

A Waterbury man is dead after being shot in the head Thursday evening, police said. The incident occurred near Chestnut Avenue around 7:45 p.m., Waterbury police added. They didn’t reveal anymore information about what led up to the shooting or who the victim was. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Waterbury police at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at ...