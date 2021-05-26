Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Jay-Z Announces Return of Made in America Festival in Philadelphia

By Brenton Blanchet
Complex
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMade in America Festival is making a comeback on Sept. 4 and 5 in Philly, Jay-Z announced today. After having to call things off in 2020 due to COVID-19, Hov’s popular music fest is celebrating its ninth edition at Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The lineup will go live shortly and early bird tickets now available here, according to Roc Nation’s Twitter account, for $99.50 (plus fees) for a two-day pass.

www.complex.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Benjamin Franklin
Person
Jorja Smith
Person
Skrillex
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Made In America Festival#Philly#Drake Tickets#Roc Nation#Cause Village#Live Nation#Juice Wrld#Music History#Popular Music#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
ACLU
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Philadelphia, PApostperspective.com

Directing and Shooting the Docuseries Philly D.A.

Philly D.A., which premiered at this year’s Sundance, is a docuseries that follows radical civil rights attorney Larry Krasner as he leads a group of activists attempting to end mass incarceration by taking over the district attorney’s office in Philadelphia. “We spent three years filming Krasner’s team trying to reinvent...
Philadelphia, PAPhillyBite

Where to Celebrate Philly Pride Month

Philadelphia Celebrates Pride Month - Philly Gay Pride Events. Please stay tuned as I will be sending dozens of events from clients in the coming days. I have also extended a free offer to many charities and struggling LGBTQ-owned businesses to help them bring the Philly Pride back despite the Pandemic. As a very out and proud member of the gay community, I believe it is up to everyone to get the Pride back and not let the Pandemic take it away.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
WHYY

Quiara Alegria Hudes’ memoir ‘My Broken Language’

Pulitzer-prize winning playwright QUIARA ALEGRIA HUDES grew up in West Philadelphia in a Puerto Rican and Jewish family. At home and in her neighborhood she juggled three languages – Spanish, English and Spanglish – and her Latino and white identities. In her new memoir My Broken Language, she talks about finding her voice in the sea of languages, the powerful women in her family that inspired her, and her path to writing. We’ll also talk with Hudes about her collaboration with Lin Manuel Miranda on the Tony-winning musical “In the Heights.” The film adaptation comes out next month.
Ambler, PAMontgomery News

Art in the Storefront features local artist

AMBLER -- Kate Quinn Wright, a contemporary realist painter, is the current exhibitor at Art in the Storefront, 41 E. Butler Ave., Ambler. Wright’s drawings and paintings include images of the figure, still life, landscape paintings, and limited edition prints. Her specialty is portrait painting. She lives and paints in Ambler.
Philadelphia, PAABC13 Houston

Family has the juice to make watermelon business thrive for decades.

Philadelphia, PA -- At the farthest southwestern tip of Philadelphia, you can find a family of gentlemen running a watermelon stand -- on the same corner for over 35 years. May through October, you will see a van parked at 84th & Lindbergh surrounded by watermelons. Carter's Melons is run by Elijah Carter, with help from some of his brothers - including Joshua, and Aaron - and any combination of their children and grandchildren, depending on the day. The Carter brothers grew up in the business, with their father Dover Carter starting it in the late 1940s in the Mantua section of Philadelphia. Their father had been an activist in Georgia, but after being told to stop helping other Black people register to vote, he continued, and as a result was beaten almost to death. Soon after, he fled to Philadelphia with his wife and their ten children. The brothers are now all in their eighties, and bringing up the next generation to continue the family business. They do not grow the melons, but rather they continue to 'specialize' in them, and have varieties for sale not found in grocery stores.
Philadelphia, PAgenerocity.org

It’s (almost) time to mix it up at Philly Pours

This guest column was written by Torrina Bennett-Michael, director of development at Resources for Human Development. Philly Pours — the annual food and beverage event that helps raise funds for Resources for Human Development‘s programs, which help tens of thousands of people — will take place on June 23, and it is as important now than ever.
Philadelphia, PAEater

Where Philly’s Chinatown Community Leaders Go To Eat

Philadelphia’s Chinatown is bursting at the seams with great restaurants, food stalls, tea and coffee shops, and tiny to-go spots. Some restaurants are decades-old and distinctly Philly, while others are branches of exciting and distinct chains from China, Taiwan, and New York. With so many choices, it’s always best to ask the pros — Chinatown community leaders who grew up in Chinatown, work in Chinatown, or work with international businesses — to get their recommendations on where and what to eat in the neighborhood.