Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Chrome 91 includes 32 security fixes — why you need to patch now

By Paul Wagenseil
Posted by 
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Google Chrome version 91, specifically 91.0.4472.77, has been released and it contains a couple of useful new features as well as fixing 32 security holes. You'll want to update as soon as possible. The new version was pushed out late yesterday (May 25). So far, Chrome's siblings Brave, Edge, Opera...

www.tomsguide.com
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
400K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Think of us as your geeky friend who's always on call. From smartphones to cord-cutting to video games, we've got your tech needs covered.

 https://www.tomsguide.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Security#Chrome Os#Chrome Users#Os Updates#Windows#Android#Opera#The App Store#Mint Mobile#Chrome Updates#Google Chrome Version#Patches#Linux Users#Beta Releases#Google Photos#Google Play#Storage#Files#Google Pixel 4a#Gravity Sensor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Google
Related
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Google Chrome is now dramatically faster - here's why

Since its launch back in 2008, speed has been one of the four core principles alongside security, stability and simplicity that Google has focused on to make Chrome one of the best browsers available. The V8 JavaScript compiler is an important part of these efforts as it takes the JavaScript...
Internetbleepingcomputer.com

Google Chrome now warns you of extensions from untrusted devs

Google has added new protection capabilities for Enhanced Safe Browsing users in Chrome, warning them when installing untrusted extensions and allowing them to request more in-depth scans of downloaded files. The Safe Browsing feature, available in Google Chrome since 2007, warns you of dangerous events when visiting malicious websites (e.g.,...
ComputersPosted by
Android Police

You can now download Chrome 92 Beta

Google Chrome's release cycle is incredibly fast moving, with new major versions launching every six weeks, and that's no different for Chrome 92. Google has just released the first beta of the new version, and you can download it right here, over at APK Mirror. As far as we can...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Nerdable

June security patch now rolling out for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series

Update: The latest security patch is only available in one market for now but should land everywhere in the coming days. Welcome to the Samsung Galaxy S21 update hub. Here you’ll find the latest information on updates to the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. We’ll detail the current software versions for each device and alert you if there’s a new update rolling out. Samsung usually pushes out updates to the entire series, but this may vary per variant and carrier.
Internetmakeuseof.com

3 Reasons Why You Should Group Tabs on Google Chrome

When working on big projects on Google Chrome, the chances are that you're going to have numerous tabs open at once. And needless to say, doing so can become overwhelming fast. Fortunately, you now have a solution—grouping tabs. This article will provide a quick run-through about how to group your...
Cell Phonesvoonze.com

You can now give Chrome a little Android 12-style makeover, how?

After the celebration of Google I / O last week, many more details are already known about what Android 12 will be like and one of its most important changes is going to arrive in the design, where it seems that the new operating system is going to put its peak and the shovel to give it a much more modern and fun air. But while that update arrives on your device, why not cheer up certain parts of Chrome, for example? If you have version 90 of the Google browser, you can change right now some of the ways of displaying elements such as pop-up windows, which right now are shown with boring, practically rectangular shapes and that after the launch of Android 12 will pick up a bit more pace and lifetime. How to change the appearance of Chrome What we are going to do in this article is to implement a small trick that has become viral in the last hours and with which we can change the appearance of some elements of Chrome, as you can see in the screenshots that you have right here below: on the left, the current browser configuration that you will all have on your smartphones and, on the right, how it will look when we finish this tweak. We can activate this portion of material by accessing a specific URL that we will have to copy and paste into the Chrome address bar. It is this: chrome: // flags / # theme-refactor-android When it loads, you will have to choose the option of “Activated” in the drop-down menu that will appear on the right and, later, do the same with the button that you will see below to restart Chrome. It is, as you can see, the usual use through flags that we bring every so often and that allow us to access functions that are present in that build, but that are waiting to be officially introduced through a specific function on their menus. Once this process is completed, you will see how all the menus and pop-up elements of the application obtain that material appearance that Google wants to extend from the launch of Android 12. Event that will occur in autumn and that will reach the brand’s devices first, The Pixels, or those that have stock Android installations, without any manufacturer’s customization layer. So if you have a “non-Google” phone, it will probably take you a while to try the honeys of the new OS until 2022.
Internetvoonze.com

Google Chrome now notifies you if a password has been hacked and changes it with just one click

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - When we enter a web page through theGoogle Chrome browser, we can (or are required) to enter a password, and the browser itself will suggest that you save the credentials so that you do not need to enter them manually the next time. All these passwords are stored in our Google account so that we can access the website on a mobile device or PC through a browser. Well, now the browser has the ability to detect when your passwords have been compromised, and it will also be able to fix those vulnerable passwords with just one click. Google Chrome now notifies you if a password has been hacked Previously, every time that the password manager built into Chrome detected that your credentials could have been exposed in a leak or hack, you would receive a small notification warning that one of your passwords was in danger, followed by a warning to fix it. However, changing the password is often a complicated task, requiring navigating to the site with the affected account, cracking the site’s often archaic password recovery procedure, and then creating a new password before storing it somewhere. insurance. But now, with the help of Duplex on the Web, Google is updating Chrome’s password manager so that when it detects a compromised password, a new “Change password” button appears in the Google Assistant. When pressed, Chrome will not only navigate to the correct site, it will go through all the settings, change your password, and save the new password to Chrome automatically, all with one click. It will only work on supported websites. The only caveat is that Google says that Chrome’s automatic password change feature only works on “supported sites”, so right now it is unclear how many sites the new password feature actually works with. Chrome. That said, Google says it hopes to expand support for automatic password changes in the future, and in cases where it doesn’t work, you can continue to change your password manually. (And while automated password changes are supported, Google says you can always stop the process in between whenever you want.) Google says Chrome’s new automated password change feature was created at its Google Engineering and Security Center in Munich, which leverages Duplex on the Web and the Google Assistant to help streamline the tedious process of monitoring and updating. passwords in Chrome that may have been compromised. When will it be available? Automatic password changes are scheduled to be available first in Chrome on Android for users who already have passwords synced, with rollout starting first in the US before expanding to more countries “in the coming months.”
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

What’s New in Chrome 91, Available Now | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

Google has ramped up Chrome’s release schedule, with new Chrome versions coming out every four weeks. Chrome 91 stabilizes Linux on Chromebooks, improves Tab Search, powers up Copy & Paste, and improves Chrome OS in other ways. Linux on Chromebooks Finally Leaves Beta. Linux apps have been available on select...
ComputersAndroid Central

Google Chrome adds new security protections to warn you of bad extensions

Google is introducing new protections in the Chrome browser for downloads and extensions. Chrome will now warn users if an extension is not trusted by Enhanced Safe Browsing. Users will have the ability to perform an enhanced check on a downloaded file if it's deemed potentially unsafe. Google is rolling...
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Three hidden Chrome OS 91 features you should enable right now | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

It’s been a few days since Chrome OS 91 landed on Chromebooks, which introduced helpful features like Nearby Share and a competent media player. Following its release, we’ve been digging into the new update and uncovering even more that could improve your Chromebook experience. Here are three experimental but helpful features we’ve found that you can try right now.
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

Google patches four high‑severity flaws in Chrome | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

The new release patches a total of eight vulnerabilities affecting the desktop versions of the popular browser. Google has rolled out an update last week for its Chrome web browser that fixes a range of security flaws including four that have been classified as highly severe. The vulnerabilities affect the Windows, macOS, and Linux versions of the popular browser.